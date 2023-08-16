Desperate times, as the saying goes, call for desperate measures.

But even with a chronic shortage of bus drivers that threatens smooth, on-time school transportation just days before the new year begins, is it even possible to resume the dubious practice of putting high-school students behind the wheel?

The short — and definitive — answer would be no. A hard no. It’s a nonstarter with the same odds of survival as an ice cube in a microwave.

Federal law, not to mention common sense, has prohibited the practice since 1988.

Can you imagine a 16-year-old with one hand on the steering wheel and the other on a cellphone piloting a bus filled with screaming third-graders?

Still, even bringing the subject up in what was essentially an academic exercise elicited a few trips down memory lane — piloted by teenagers.

Labor shortages

Shortages of bus drivers in North Carolina school systems are nothing new.

To differing degrees, many systems have lived with shortages since the U.S. Department of Labor put an emphatic end to the practice in 1988.

Large numbers of students began driving their peers to school during World War II when the number of willing adults declined precipitously to fill the services and other essential manufacturing jobs.

Makes sense.

Nearly two dozen states put teenagers as young as 16 behind the wheel and it remained commonplace well into the 1980s. Stepped up enforcement of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act helped do away with student drivers.

A sampling of reactions include:

“It was 40 years ago, but it wasn’t too bad,” said Scott Webb, who drove a bus for a year while at Freedom High School. “The students were actually pretty well-behaved. I never had any kind of incident.”

That was not the same recollection of others, however.

“I remember a high school girl driver who covered her eyes when driving over the bridge across the Dan River heading into Madison,” wrote Linda Brinson, a former co-worker, in response to a Facebook query. “Fortunately, that was not the bus I usually rode, so I must have been visiting a friend when I had that experience.”

(Another former co-worker, David Stanfield, offered this gem: “My wife drove a school bus. It really enhanced her backseat driving skills of today.”)

Dwight Davis, the longtime resident of Thomasville, remembered via the same medium being in two fender-benders while a passenger on student-driven buses.

“And on one occasion our school bus driver took us back to school because we wouldn’t be quiet,” Davis wrote.

Can you imagine the uprising, including harried parents, if something similar took place today?

Dan Besse — yes, that one — recalled another sort of incident.

“Well, there was that time that I was a bad passenger on the bus driven by a high school student who was dealing with a particularly loud and rowdy bunch … It reminds me of why our bus drivers deserve a raise.”

A different time

Me? I graduated from an all-male, very large and very Catholic high school in Louisville.

Kids from my neighborhood rode TARC buses (Transit Authority of River City) until we weaseled our way into an older student’s carpool — or got a driver’s license and, say, a ’69 lime green Volkswagen Beetle for $400.

So the concept of student drivers was alien. Until the family moved to Greensboro in 1984 and my younger brother enrolled at Page High School. He thought he’d stumbled into a $5-an-hour gold mine. Then he asked the old man for permission.

“You want to … what?” the old man roared. He was not known for being subtle. “What’s wrong with this state?”

Hard to imagine someone from Kentucky laughing at North Carolina, especially as it pertains to education.

Yet here we are.

“It really wasn’t that bad,” Webb said. “There were no cellphones and so everything didn’t have to be filmed for social media.”

Students were screened. Bad grades and/or disciplinary problems ruled some applicants out. Plus, a multi-day training course was a requirement.

“You didn’t just sign up and get in a bus,” he said.

Besides, there was one other small detail back in the day that would in all probability disqualify many adults.

“The buses were straight drives,” Webb said. “If you couldn’t use a clutch, you couldn’t drive.”