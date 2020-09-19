Students could begin to return on Oct. 5 under hybrid plan proposed by school district

The three-hour committee meeting was wide-ranging in its scope, covering everything from how to discipline teachers and staff who don't wear masks to the return of Central Office workers to the qualifications of the health-care professionals advising the district.

The school board voted July 17 to go to remote learning, also known as Plan C, for the first nine weeks and then reevaluate. Dana Jones was the only member to vote against Plan C, saying that she would like to see the district go to Plan B.

The plan presented Thursday has several layers and includes staggered starts for different sets of students and different types of learning based on grade and the size of school enrollment. For example, some middle and high schools are so big that they must be divided into four cohorts instead of two, which will result in fewer days of in-person learning. Under Plan B, classrooms must be at 50 percent capacity to maintain proper social distancing. Under this plan, high school students would go to school one day a week beginning in January, a change from one recent version of Plan B, which called for high school students to learn remotely. Some high schools protested that plan, saying they want to return to school.

Some highlights of the recommended version of Plan B: