Study finds N.C. may need until February to reach 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose

North Carolina is projected to take until late February to reach the 70% threshold of partially vaccinated adults, according to a recent report by the Washington Post.
As of 1 p.m. Friday, 56% of adult North Carolinians, or 4.41 million, have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 53% are considered as fully vaccinated.
Having North Carolina ranking 42nd in that category has prompted local infectious diseases experts to caution again entering the Independence Day weekend about the vulnerabilities of the unvaccinated to COVID-19, particularly to the delta variant.
About 25% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are the delta variant, and that level is projected to reach at least 50% by the end of July.
"We don't have the capability in the moment or at the bedside to know if a particular patient has the delta variant," said Dr. David Priest with Novant Health Inc. "Inevitably, the cases we see locally will be delta variant.
"We know it is more transmittable, the way it interacts with human cells is more efficient, which could lead to more serious cases, more hospitalizations in some communities, particularly after a long holiday weekend."
Priest stressed that the three vaccines are effective against the delta variant, though following social-distancing guidelines and masking in public remains recommended for those with compromised immune systems and those who remain unvaccinated.
"There's still a chance of (community) spread for the unvaccinated, whether a sports team, a business or a hospital, or other kinds of places," Priest said.
"If you want maximum protection against the delta variant, you need to get that second dose" of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Dr. Christopher Ohl with Wake Forest Baptist Health said Thursday the delta variant will become more prevalent in communities with low vaccination rates.
"Our hospitals are still admitting patients with COVID, mostly unvaccinated people," Ohl said.
COVID update
Friday's COVID-19 dashboard report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services listed Forsyth County with two new cases and no additional related deaths.
The report continued a significant decline in COVID-19 cases this week, including none reported for Wednesday.
Last week, DHHS reported Forsyth had a four-week high of 72 new cases on June 24, followed by 54 new cases on June 25.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died before their cases were counted.
Before the jump in new cases Thursday and Friday, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period.
Ohl said that Forsyth is "in a bit of a sweet spot" for COVID-19 cases at five per 100,000 residents, though up a little from two weeks ago.
At least 94% of the 37,030 Forsyth residents who have had the virus are considered fully recovered.
The county has had 422h remains related deaths, including 33 reported for June.
Statewide
DHHS reported 374 new cases, but no additional deaths related to COVID-19, in Friday’s report.
North Carolina has had 1.01 million cases and 13,434 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported a 2.5% positive test rate based on 19,329 tests conducted Wednesday. The statewide rate has been as low as 1.8% on June 23.
When social distancing and masking restrictions were eased May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive test rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
Forsyth’s latest positive test rate was 1.3% of about 675 tests performed Wednesday.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 400 in Friday’s report, up four from Thursday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 78 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up 12 from Thursday.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of 1 p.m. Friday, 4.47 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 53% of the population.
About 56% of those ages 18 and older have had at least one dose of vaccine.
About 4.14 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 335,113 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 50% of individuals 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 79% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 172,186 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 46% of the county population, while 182,785 have had at least one dose, or 48%.
Vaccinations have slowed considerably in the past two months even with heightened public health and public relations initiatives that include four $1 million winners and $125,000 college scholarships from a vaccination lottery effort that runs through Aug. 4.
