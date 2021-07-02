Study finds N.C. may need until February to reach 70% of adults with at least one vaccine dose

North Carolina is projected to take until late February to reach the 70% threshold of partially vaccinated adults, according to a recent report by the Washington Post.

As of 1 p.m. Friday, 56% of adult North Carolinians, or 4.41 million, have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 53% are considered as fully vaccinated.

Having North Carolina ranking 42nd in that category has prompted local infectious diseases experts to caution again entering the Independence Day weekend about the vulnerabilities of the unvaccinated to COVID-19, particularly to the delta variant.

About 25% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are the delta variant, and that level is projected to reach at least 50% by the end of July.

"We don't have the capability in the moment or at the bedside to know if a particular patient has the delta variant," said Dr. David Priest with Novant Health Inc. "Inevitably, the cases we see locally will be delta variant.

"We know it is more transmittable, the way it interacts with human cells is more efficient, which could lead to more serious cases, more hospitalizations in some communities, particularly after a long holiday weekend."