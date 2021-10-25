Study: Giving gift cards for vaccines made a difference

An initial study has found the $25 gift card promotion in North Carolina was successful in boosting vaccination rates.
Success, in this instance, was defined as a lower decline in vaccinations in four counties — which included Guilford, Rockingham, Mecklenburg and Rowan counties — that offered $25 gift cards during a one-week period.
A research letter was published Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine. Researchers at N.C. Central University conducted surveys and survey analyses, while those at UNC Chapel Hill analyzed the vaccine data.
The letter is one of the first to provide data on guaranteed financial incentives for COVID-19 vaccination.
DHHS launched the pilot program on May 24 when most key COVID-19 metrics were declining locally and statewide. Forsyth County was added June 25 as part of an expansion to 41 counties.
The pilot program distributed 2,890 of the $25 gift cards to vaccine recipients and 1,374 to drivers who took people to their appointments.
DHHS said that, during the one-week review period of June 2-8, researchers determined COVID-19 vaccinations decreased by just 26% in clinics offering the $25 cards, but declined by 51% elsewhere in the four counties where the program was tested.
During the same period, vaccination decreased statewide by 49%.
“Within a week, this well-designed incentive program halved the drop in COVID-19 vaccination that North Carolina was experiencing,” said Noel Brewer with UNC Health's Gillings School of Global Public Health. “Using guaranteed cash incentives is a best practice, recommended by the CDC. It builds on 70 years of psychological research showing that rewards are most effective when delivered immediately after the behavior.”
Breaking down the survey results of 401 respondents, 41% reported that the cash card "was an important reason for vaccination."
"Respondents more commonly identified cash cards as being important if they were of Hispanic ethnicity or other race, rather than white, and had lower income (defined as less than $40 000 annual) than higher income.
Fifteen percent said they waited to get vaccinated "until they found an event that gave a cash card or other incentive." Nearly half said "someone driving me here today” was an important motivation reason.
"Providing a guaranteed small financial incentive is a potentially promising strategy to increase COVID-19 vaccination uptake," according to the researchers' conclusion.
"In this pilot program in North Carolina, incentives slowed the decline in vaccination and promoted more equitable distribution by alleviating barriers to vaccination, particularly for low-income, Black, and Hispanic individuals.
"The social incentive of cash cards for drivers may also encourage people to help get their friends and family vaccinated, a powerful motivator for those undecided about vaccination," the researchers said.
The $25 vaccination gift card promotion was switched in early August to providing $100 cards. Data on the $100 gift-card promotion was not included in this research.
Vaccination lotteries appeal
Meanwhile, a JAMA Health Forum report, released Oct. 15, found that vaccination lotteries had limited effect for the 19 states, such as North Carolina, that turned to them as incentives.
The motivation for state vaccination lotteries: the daily national vaccination rate had been cut nearly in half, or from 3.6 million doses in early April to less than 2 million in early May.
The study period was April 28 through July 1 — a period during which vaccine appointments "were widely and rapidly available."
What the study found is that there were 19.2 million first doses administered in the 19 states with the vaccination lottery, along with 18 million first doses in the other 31 states.
"No statistically significant association was detected between a cash-drawing announcement and the number of vaccinations before or after the announcement date, a period that included announcements of lottery winners for most lottery states," according to the researchers.
Researchers said in their conclusion that "lottery-style drawings may be less effective than incentives that pay with certainty."
"Another possibility is that drawings were not an informative vaccine promotional strategy, and that more complete messaging on vaccination would have been far more effective," particularly among individuals considered as vaccine hesitant.
336-727-7376