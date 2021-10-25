Study: Giving gift cards for vaccines made a difference

"The social incentive of cash cards for drivers may also encourage people to help get their friends and family vaccinated, a powerful motivator for those undecided about vaccination," the researchers said.

The $25 vaccination gift card promotion was switched in early August to providing $100 cards. Data on the $100 gift-card promotion was not included in this research.

Vaccination lotteries appeal

Meanwhile, a JAMA Health Forum report, released Oct. 15, found that vaccination lotteries had limited effect for the 19 states, such as North Carolina, that turned to them as incentives.

The motivation for state vaccination lotteries: the daily national vaccination rate had been cut nearly in half, or from 3.6 million doses in early April to less than 2 million in early May.

The study period was April 28 through July 1 — a period during which vaccine appointments "were widely and rapidly available."

What the study found is that there were 19.2 million first doses administered in the 19 states with the vaccination lottery, along with 18 million first doses in the other 31 states.