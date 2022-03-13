Study: Patients more forthcoming on health issues with electronic assessments

Patients are likely to be more forthcoming about feelings of depression and other personal health issues when filling out a tablet questionnaire rather than talking with a nurse, according to a Wake Forest School of Medicine study.
The study was prompted by medical doctors pondering whether patients "might be more forthcoming with honest information by completing a self-administered questionnaire."
What the study determined is that tablet screening detected twice as many people with depression, fall risk or intimate partner violence, compared with typical in-person screening by nursing staff.
Participating in the study were three Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist family medicine and three internal medicine practices. The study is published in the March 8 issue of JAMA Network Open.
“We think using an iPad provides more privacy for patients and gives us more accurate health information than when nurses verbally do the screening as part of the check-in process for clinic visits,” said Dr. David Miller, professor of internal medicine and the study’s principal investigator.
“It also saves nursing staff time since they don’t have to ask the questions while checking a patient’s vitals and updating their medical information.”
Novant Health Inc. said it screens for depression and food/housing insecurity as part of the pre-visit questionnaire on MyChart, but it does not involve electronic screening or on a tablet at its clinics.
For this non-randomized controlled trial, the screening questions for depression, fall risk and intimate partner violence that are asked at every primary care visit were programmed into the mPATH app.
The app was developed by Miller’s team in 2018 to assist patients with colorectal cancer screening.
All 23,026 patients included in the study were 18 years or older and were seen from June 2019 to February 2020.
Patients in the study’s participating practices were asked to complete the mPATH questionnaire while in the waiting room and then return the tablet to the reception desk.
When nursing staff called the person in to check their vitals and place them in an exam room, a nurse simply clicked a button that automatically imported all the information to the patient’s electronic medical record.
If a patient screened positive for a fall risk, a real-time alert popped up on the patient’s electronic record, prompting the nursing staff to implement appropriate safety measures.
If a patient screened positive for severe depression or having thoughts of self-harm, an automatic alert popped up in the health record so the doctor had that information before seeing the patient and could evaluate whether immediate clinical attention was needed.
Miller said the accuracy of in-person screening of primary care patients for depression, injurious falls or intimate partner violence is hampered by time pressures, staff discomfort and patients’ reluctance to disclose sensitive information.
“What is new about our study is that practices employed mPATH as part of their usual care, so we could see how tablet-based screening works in the real world,” Miller said.
Limitations of the study included that it involved a single health system setting with a predominantly white population and its non-randomized design.
The next step for the study involves the research team conducting a cluster randomized implementation-effectiveness study of the mPATH app in community-based practices.
The projected completion date is March 2023.
Funding for the study was provided through a National Cancer Institute grant.
