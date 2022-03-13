Study: Patients more forthcoming on health issues with electronic assessments

Patients are likely to be more forthcoming about feelings of depression and other personal health issues when filling out a tablet questionnaire rather than talking with a nurse, according to a Wake Forest School of Medicine study.

The study was prompted by medical doctors pondering whether patients "might be more forthcoming with honest information by completing a self-administered questionnaire."

What the study determined is that tablet screening detected twice as many people with depression, fall risk or intimate partner violence, compared with typical in-person screening by nursing staff.

Participating in the study were three Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist family medicine and three internal medicine practices. The study is published in the March 8 issue of JAMA Network Open.

“We think using an iPad provides more privacy for patients and gives us more accurate health information than when nurses verbally do the screening as part of the check-in process for clinic visits,” said Dr. David Miller, professor of internal medicine and the study’s principal investigator.