Study: Pledges by Duke, other utilities would reduce power emissions by one-third

If many of the largest U.S. electric utilities stick to pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their energy-producing facilities, overall power sector emissions could be reduced by one-third compared to 2018 levels, according to a study released Friday.

The paper, which appears in the journal One Earth, also found that one-seventh of the cuts utilities have promised are reductions they would have to make anyway due to existing state requirements.

“That means there’s still significant potential to go above and beyond what utilities would be required to do,” said Christopher Galik, lead researcher for the study and an associate professor of public administration at N.C. State University. “This is particularly important in those parts of the country where there are no existing renewable energy production or (greenhouse gas) reduction requirements on the books.”

Researchers examined emission pledges from 36 major electric utilities and dozens of subsidiaries operating in 43 states.

Charlotte-based Duke Energy and Atlanta-based Southern Company account for roughly one-third of the pledged reductions cited in the study.