Study: Pledges by Duke, other utilities would reduce power emissions by one-third

If many of the largest U.S. electric utilities stick to pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their energy-producing facilities, overall power sector emissions could be reduced by one-third compared to 2018 levels, according to a study released Friday.
The paper, which appears in the journal One Earth, also found that one-seventh of the cuts utilities have promised are reductions they would have to make anyway due to existing state requirements.
“That means there’s still significant potential to go above and beyond what utilities would be required to do,” said Christopher Galik, lead researcher for the study and an associate professor of public administration at N.C. State University. “This is particularly important in those parts of the country where there are no existing renewable energy production or (greenhouse gas) reduction requirements on the books.”
Researchers examined emission pledges from 36 major electric utilities and dozens of subsidiaries operating in 43 states.
Charlotte-based Duke Energy and Atlanta-based Southern Company account for roughly one-third of the pledged reductions cited in the study.
“Our climate strategy is our business strategy,” said Duke spokesman Bill Norton. “We are locked in on achieving our pledge of net-zero emissions by 2050, and at least 50% emissions reduction by 2030 systemwide — including a 70% reduction here in North Carolina.”
The company is also committed to reaching net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas facilities by 2030, he added.
Duke serves 4 million customers in North and South Carolina.
Galick noted that company pledges aren’t binding and that the federal government has not issued comprehensive requirements for greenhouse gas emissions by power producers.
“The biggest variable here will be whether utilities actually meet their pledged goals,” Galik said. “But because climate change is such a pressing concern, it’s still important to understand the potential impact of these pledges, particularly to inform future policy decisions at the federal level. In other words, if you want to develop policies to really move the needle, you need to know where things may already be headed.”
Duke’s Norton pushed back on critics who point to Duke’s plans to expand its natural gas operations as a sign the company is not committed to its emissions pledge.
“The critic groups don’t have the responsibility we do to keep the lights on affordably and they downplay how complex a challenge it is,” he said. “To retire coal faster, and to balance out strong growth in renewables that are weather-dependent, some cleaner-burning natural gas will be needed."
Installing natural gas units that are hydrogen-compatible is one way for Duke to meet near-term needs and long-term goals, Norton added.
The paper does not address whether the utilities' pledges — which range widely in scope and timing — go far enough.
"There is much more to be done," Galik said. "And that’s true whether you’re looking at near-term policy goals set by the Biden Administration or pathways to meet longer-term warming targets under the (International Panel on Climate Change)."
Diana Godlevskaya, a recent graduate of N.C. State, was lead author of the the paper, “Major U.S. Electric Utility Climate Pledges Have the Potential to Collectively Reduce Power Sector Emissions by One-Third.” Noah Kaufman of Columbia University co-authored the work.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
