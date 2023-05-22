NORTH WILKESBORO - The lobbying on all levels began long before groggy race fans woke up in campers and tents Monday morning to deal with sunburns and well-earned hangovers during NASCAR’s long-awaited return to its spiritual home.

Fans who made the pilgrimage up U.S. 421, merchants who’d sold them food and souvenirs and construction workers whose sweat made it possible all had thoughts - pleas really - about the $18 million question.

Now what?

NASCAR’s All-Star Weekend, as foreshadowed by the thousands who turned out in the dog days last August to take in a small dry run around a speedway that had only been partially restored, was a success no matter the yardstick.

More than 25,000 people - with wallets they were more than willing to crack - filled grandstands. Photos (and video) of the grand old North Wilkesboro Speedway, framed just so by the Brushy Mountains, made visionaries of those who’d pushed so hard to bring it back.

Old memories had been revisited and new ones created.

“That’s what the week is about,” said fan Richard Eudy last week on his way up to the track with his daughter and a family friend. “We started planning this almost as soon as we heard.”

Work in progress

Official word that NASCAR would be bringing its signature All-Star Weekend to a speedway it had abandoned in 1996 came just weeks after the surprising success of the Racetrack Revival, smaller circuit races held in August.

Work on the North Wilkesboro Speedway was still in progress at the time. Heavy equipment operators were wrapping up demolition; Craig Hoffman, the executive director of the speedway manager, laughed when he said in all seriousness that the track didn’t yet have water.

“We just got electricity turned on last week,” Hoffman said at the time.

And yet optimism reverberated across the ⅝-mile oval.

Following years of cajoling, including a push by racing royalty Dale Earnhardt Jr. to at least preserve the track virtually, Raleigh politicians directed $45 million of the state’s $5.7 billion share of COVID relief funds to tracks in North Carolina on the theory that racing is a vital industry.

Some $30 million went to tracks in North Wilkesboro, Rockingham and Charlotte that have hosted NASCAR. The rest went to local tracks and drag strips that lost gate revenue during the shutdown.

($18 million of the $45 million went to North Wilkesboro. Millions more in state and local money followed that initial investment.)

As further proof of personal commitment, Earnhardt climbed back into a car himself last September. The return of NASCAR, announced two weeks later in front of the N.C. Museum of Art, seemed all but inevitable.

“I just thought it was a good idea for so many reasons,” said Earnhardt during pre-race coverage Sunday night on the FS1 network.

During that interview, he rapidly ticked through his list: honoring racing’s roots, an economic impact estimated by some to be more than $50 million and adding more short tracks to the schedule.

Being close to the Mooresville/Lake Norman home base of many teams and drivers - “It’s 40 minutes from the house,” Earnhardt Jr. said - mattered, too.

“All of that tells me there is a plan beyond tonight,” Earnhardt said. “That’s what’s important to me.”

Fans, too.

“I just can’t see them spending that kind of money and not having racing,” Eudy said. “Our tax dollars are paying for it.”

Still, throughout the week, from gas stations off U.S. 421 to the temporary campgrounds set up along Speedway Drive, one big question hovered.

What’s next?

Dream big, think practical

During his personal victory lap, Gov. Roy Cooper floated the idea in a news conference that the All-Star Race might join a rotation similar to the way the U.S. Golf Association moves the U.S. Open between courses.

“Maybe the All Star race will return in a few years,” Cooper said.

Others - fans who bankroll the economic benefits - dreamed bigger but with a pragmatic edge.

“Obviously, long term, I’d like to see Cup racing back,” said Adam Steele of Statesville. “For the immediate future, I think we’ll probably see truck racing and maybe the Infinity series.”

During a joint news conference, Marcus Smith, the chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports, and Cooper, talked up concerts and car shows.

“Well, uh .. music festivals, car shows, concerts, lots of great events for North Wilkesboro to be part of,” Smith said when asked about what might come next.

Notably he did not say anything specific about NASCAR Cup Series dates.

Perhaps that small-ball, alternate-use chat amounted to tamping down expectations or a ruse to deflect attention from negotiations already underway.

It’s difficult to imagine that elected officials, despite aw-shucks congratulatory backslapping playing out in front of the cameras, would commit the kind of public spending needed to rebuild a privately owned venue without at least an implied quid-pro-quo.

Ultimately, though, all the arm-twisting and backroom bargaining comes down to NASCAR and track owners such as Smith.

“There's definitely a future for North Wilkesboro Speedway,” Smith said. “When we talked with the governor early on about this opportunity, we were very clear this isn’t just about the NASCAR All-Star Race. It’s about reviving this property to be a multi-dimensional entertainment venue for the region. So, we’re fielding calls and thinking about ideas of different things.

“Of course, I’m getting a lot of questions, ‘Are we going to NASCAR back here and the years to come?’ And I think the answer is yes, but I can’t confirm it yet because we’re still working on next year’s schedule. But a full grandstand is certainly a very powerful statement.”

There’s a lot of ‘If’s',‘Maybes’ and “We’ll see” in those words. But there’s hope, too.

And for the 25,000 or so who filled a speedway Sunday that had sat idle for more than 25 years, hope is plenty good.

For now.