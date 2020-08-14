A lawsuit filed Monday alleges that a woman serving as a house parent at the Children's Home repeatedly raped a Winston-Salem boy in the early 1970s and sexually assaulted him during a trip to Florida. The lawsuit claims officials at the Children's Home were negligent and failed to report the abuse to local authorities.
This is the second lawsuit that has been filed against the Children's Home (now known as Crossnore School & Children's Home) and the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church, which operated the Children's Home in the 1970s. Both lawsuits were filed in Mecklenburg Superior Court. The first lawsuit was filed in April.
Both lawsuits center on Bruce Jackson "Jack" Biggs and his wife, Beatrice Hatcher Biggs, who worked as house parents at the Anna Haines Cottage, one of 12 at the Children's Home. They worked at the Children's Home from 1966 to 1975, according to the newest lawsuit. The lawsuit said the abuse stopped around 1973 when "the Biggses were believed to have been fired for their demented and perverted sexually abusive assaults upon children for whom the Defendants were responsible," according to the lawsuit.
"Failing to screen the Biggses before placing them in positions of trust and responsibility over innocent children, and then failing to monitor, supervise and take appropriate actions, was simply inexcusable," Richard Serbin, one of the lead attorneys for the plaintiff, said in a statement.
Ashley Prickett Cuttino, an attorney for the Western North Carolina Conference, could not be reached immediately for comment. G. Gray Wilson, attorney for the Crossnore, declined to comment.
Attorneys for both agencies have filed motions to dismiss the first lawsuit on the grounds that a new law, SAFE Child Act, has deprived them of the constitutional right to due process. The law eliminated certain statutes of limitations that had prevented alleged victims of child sexual abuse from filing civil claims.
The plaintiff in the latest lawsuit was 12 when his parents gave up legal custody of him, his brother and three sisters. He became a ward of the state and was assigned to live at the Children's Home with some of his siblings. The boy lived in various cottages at the Children's Home, including the Anna Haines Cottage where the Biggses were house parents. At the time of the abuse, he lived in a different cottage on campus but was often sent to the Haines Cottage, where he was sexually assaulted, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit contends that in 1970, Beatrice Biggs started sexually assaulting the boy, who was 13 at the time. Jack Biggs would send the boy to the Biggses' living quarters at Haines Cottage, and Beatrice Biggs would talk to the boy and start kissing him. That same year, according to the lawsuit, the Biggses took the boy and his brother on a summer vacation in Clear Water Beach, Fla.
"Presumably, the Defendants approved of the trip outside the state of North Carolina," the lawsuit said.
The boy and Beatrice Biggs were in the back seat of the car during the trip, and the lawsuit alleges that Beatrice Biggs fondled the boy's genitals under a blanket. After the trip, Jack Biggs sent the boy to stay overnight with Beatrice Biggs in Haines Cottage. That night, Beatrice Biggs raped the boy, the lawsuit said.
"After the first sexual assault as described above, Beatrice Biggs raped Plaintiff several times per week, whenever she could get him alone with her in the Biggses' living quarters," the lawsuit said.
Jack and Beatrice Biggs were never criminally charged. The lawsuit alleged that officials at the Children's Home never reported the alleged abuse to law enforcement agencies.
Jack Biggs died in 2015. Beatrice Biggs is 82 and now lives in a nursing home, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit makes several allegations against Crossnore and the Western North Carolina Conference, including negligent hiring, supervision and retention; breach of fiduciary duty; and constructive fraud.
The plaintiff is now in his 60s and lives in Georgia. The lawsuit said the plaintiff suffers from emotional distress, severe mental anguish and despair, alcohol addiction, difficulty with trusting people and other emotional issues stemming from the alleged abuse.
The lawsuit seeks at least $100,000 in compensatory damages as well as an unknown amount of punitive damages.
