Stokes County Schools officials failed to protect a disabled student who was sexually assaulted 21 times by a van driver in 2015, attorneys for the student and her mother said in court papers appealing a lower court's ruling earlier this year.
The student and her mother filed a lawsuit in Stokes Superior Court in 2018. In February, after a hearing, Judge Eric Morgan granted a motion for summary judgment, meaning he ruled in the school system's favor without holding a trial. Morgan said in his decision that he did not find any evidence that the school system was negligent or should be held liable for the actions of the bus driver, Robert Anthony King. King, 54, is serving a maximum of 11 years in prison after he was convicted of several counts of statutory sex offense and sexual activity by a custodian in 2016.
Kirk Sanders and Joshua Dearman, attorneys for the plaintiffs, filed court papers this month with the N.C. Court of Appeals, asking that court to overturn Morgan's ruling.
What's not disputed is that King sexually assaulted the student -- a 20-year-old woman who has the emotional maturity of a first-grader, has a low IQ and diabetes. The dispute is whether Stokes County Schools should be held liable for the student's sexual assault. Attorneys for the school system have denied allegations that school officials were negligent in their handling of the sexual assault and its aftermath.
Sanders and Dearman argue in court papers that there's plenty of evidence that the school system should be liable.
According to court papers and testimony during the February hearing, King was a driver for YVEDDI, shorthand for the Yadkin Valley Economic Development District Inc., a nonprofit community action agency focused on improving the lives of the region's residents. The school system entered into a contract with YVEDDI to provide transportation for special-needs students.
Before that contract, the student had taken the school bus and always had a school monitor to assist her with her mental-health and medical needs. But after the contract was approved, the student took the van that King drove without a school monitor, Sanders and Dearman said in court papers. They argue that having a school monitor on the van likely would have prevented the student from being sexually assaulted.
School officials, Sanders and Dearman allege, should have known that the student would be vulnerable to sexual assault because of her intellectual disabilities.
"The Board knew that (the student) would be susceptible to exploitation," Sanders and Dearman said in court papers. "The Board knew that extra protection for special needs students was and is necessary and the school should do everything within its power to make things safe for the special needs students."
That didn't happen, Sanders and Dearman said. They argue that the student's mother was never informed about changes in her child's transportation plan that eliminated the monitor.
The attorneys also allege problems with developing individualized education plans. Students with disabilities are supposed to have an individualized education plan that is updated every year, and parents are supposed to participate in developing that plan along with other school officials.
Sanders and Dearman allege that not only was the student's mother not involved in developing those plans, but that student's teacher was not told about the change in the student's transportation plan and was never consulted about the change. That teacher, according to court papers, would have proposed that a safety monitor or assistant be on the van for special-needs students.
"He testified, 'I did not know why she was moved to it (contractor van) because it was above me,'" Sanders and Dearman wrote in court papers.
Sanders and Dearman also argue that documentation in the individualized education plans was "sloppy" and contained factual errors.
During the February hearing, Deborah Stagner, attorney for the school system, argued that there was no way for school officials to predict that the student would have been sexually assaulted. YVEDDI screened all drivers, including King, and conducted criminal background checks. Drivers all were trained, she said, on sexual harassment and told they were not to touch passengers.
King knew that he was not supposed to sexually assault anyone and he did it anyway, Stagner said in court. Even if there were problems with individualized education plans, the remedy was not through a civil lawsuit, she said.
Sanders and Dearman argue that the school system did nothing to investigate the sexual assaults and did not offer the student any counseling.
It is not clear when the N.C. Court of Appeals will issue a ruling.
