“Summer Parks Concert Series” to start June 5 with West End Mambo at Tanglewood Park

The "Summer Parks Concert Series" at Triad Park in Kernersville and Tanglewood Park in Clemmons will be back for its seventh season this year.

There will be three concerts at Triad Park at 9652 West Market St. in Kernersville and three concerts at Tanglewood Park at 4061 Clemmons Road in Clemmons. The concerts and parking are free.

West End Mambo will kick off the series on Sunday, June 5 at Tanglewood Park.

The series is a collaborative presentation by Forsyth County government and the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County.

“We are grateful for the continued partnership and support of Forsyth County that enables us to offer these concerts to our entire community,” Chase Law, president and chief executive of the Arts Council, said in a press release. “This family-friendly concert series offers something for everyone. We are certain that this year will be our best year yet!”

Food and beverages from local vendors and food trucks will be available for purchase. In addition, community members and arts organizations will have booths at the parks, and all six concerts will include free arts activities for children sponsored by Publix Charities.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. Concerts will start at 5 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs and may bring a picnic or patronize food trucks onsite. Refreshments such as water, beer and wine are available with all proceeds supporting Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County. No outside alcohol is permitted.

The schedule:

June 5 – West End Mambo at Tanglewood Park

June 19 – A Juneteenth Celebration featuring Gospel Music from Jamera McQueen Smith & Matelyn Alicia at Tanglewood Park

July 3 – Salem Band & Letters From Home at Triad Park

July 17 – The Martha Bassett Show at Triad Park

July 24 – ENVISION at Tanglewood Park

Aug. 14 – The Collection at Triad Park

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.