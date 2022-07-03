 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Summer Parks Concert with Salem Band and Letters from Home canceled

Due to the possibility of severe weather on Sunday afternoon, July 3, the Arts Council is cancelling today’s Summer Parks Concert with Salem Band and Letters from Home.

The Arts Council hopes to find a date to reschedule the concert.

