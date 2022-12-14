Summit on racial disparity to be held at Winston-Salem State

WS RISE, a community group whose mission is to end racial disparities for Black people, will have a summit from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Anderson Center at Winston-Salem State University, 601 S. Martin Luther King Jr drive, Winston-Salem.

The summit will look at how a successful and thriving community is formed. WS RISE has organized eight working groups in the areas of civic responsibility, criminal justice, economic development, education, food sovereignty, housing, health and wellness, jobs/workforce development.

The groups are working toward closing the racial gaps found in each area.

The summit will be live-streamed, and a link is at www.wsrise.org.

For more information about WS RISE, go to www.wsrise.org.

Melissa Hall