"Supermarket Sweep" debuts with Winston-Salem native
"Supermarket Sweep" debuts with Winston-Salem native

Chelsie Carlton's team on "Supermarket Sweep" finished in third place Sunday during the TV game show's re-launch on ABC.

Carlton, 28, a Winston-Salem native, and her friend, Jaleah Walker of Raleigh, made up the duo called "Team Biscuits," and they competed on the game show two other teams.

All three teams used their grocery-shopping skills and their knowledge of merchandise. The show was filmed in a 35,000-square foot airport hanger in Santa Monica, Calif..

In the end, Carlton's team finished third, winning $2,923 on the game show.

The winners, Team Sugar, won the show's first contest and collected $53,659. Team Sugar was made up of contestants Lois Arbogast of Alberta, Canada and Julia Warren of Vancouver, Wash.

The original "Supermarket Sweep" aired on ABC from 1965 to 1967 and became popular throughout the world, the network said. It was re-broadcast with new episodes in the 1990s and early 2000s.

  

