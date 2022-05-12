Supporters of abortion rights will hold a rally and a march Saturday in downtown Winston-Salem.

The event called "Bans Off Winston-Salem," will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to local organizers who put the information about the demonstration on the website of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Local organizers couldn't be reached Thursday for comment about how many protesters are expected to attend Saturday's event.

A group of 33 abortion-rights supporters demonstrated May 3 in downtown Winston-Salem after the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggesting that the court is poised to overturn the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. In October 2021, nearly 130 demonstrators marched through downtown Winston-Salem to support women's reproductive rights.

Demonstrations are also being held Saturday in Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, Salisbury, Asheville, Fayetteville and Hendersonville. And hundreds of rallies staged by abortion-rights supporters will be held across the United States. Major protests are planned for New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., organizers have said.

Overturning Roe vs. Wade would eliminate constitutional protections for abortion rights — a move that would likely lead 26 states to swiftly ban abortion, Planned Parenthood South Atlantic said. The organization is based in Raleigh.

"The Supreme Court draft decision confirmed what we have long feared," said Victoria Pittman, an organizer with Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. "The right to safe, legal abortion in many states across the country will soon be a thing of the past.

"Each of us should be able to make our own personal medical decisions, and make the decision that's best for ourselves, our families, and our futures," Pittman said. "The politicians who want to take away our freedom to control our lives will see that we aren't intimidated, and we aren't backing down.”

Under North Carolina law, abortions are allowed during the first 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Two other state laws prohibit anyone from administering drugs or any instrument to women for an abortion.

"Abortion is currently legal in North Carolina although difficult to access," Planned Parenthood South Atlantic said.

"Many patients who already face barriers to health care due to systemic discrimination and racism — especially those in the Black, Latino, or Indigenous communities, LGBTQ+ community, people with lower incomes, who live in rural areas, or who are young — will be harmed the most by bans or more restrictions on abortion care," the organization said.

The U.S. Senate voted 51-49 Wednesday to oppose an effort to enshrine Roe vs. Wade abortion access as a federal law.

About half the states already have approved laws that would further restrict or ban abortions, including some trigger laws that would take effect once the court rules.

336-727-7299 @jhintonWSJ The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.