Supporters of Happy Hill Cemetery push ahead with their efforts to maintain the burial ground

Over the past decade, Johnson and a group of volunteers cleaned up the cemetery on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, she said.

During that time, Johnson shared the cemetery’s history with those volunteers, she said.

Some of the earliest graves belong to two people who were born in 1865, Johnson said. Other graves belong to people who born prior to 1900.

The cemetery is part of the Happy Hill community, Winston-Salem’s oldest African-American neighborhood.

Amatullah Salem, the president of the Happy Hill Neighborhood Association, said that her organization is concerned about preserving the cemetery’s history.

The Moravians first carved the land of what is now Happy Hill out of the wilderness in the 1760s when they first cleared the land for the 3,000-acre tract for the town of Salem. They established a 300-acre farm for raising Salem’s produce, but the farm was unsuccessful.

In 1815, the Moravian Church, which governed Salem, rented it to Dr. Frederich Schumann, who was going to practice medicine in the town of Salem. He had first planned to move to Salem from Bethania and felt he needed to bring an enslaved person, Celia, and her four children to care for his sick wife and two sons.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}