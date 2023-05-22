The signs were there, “Trans Youth Belong,” and NC Loves Trans Youth,” at a rally Sunday afternoon at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Winston-Salem to show support for transgender and nonbinary people.

Susan Parker, a member of Trinity and one of the organizers of the rally, said that on Palm Sunday church members began to question why no one was showing support for transgender and nonbinary people, especially youth.

“We were tired of hearing all the demonizing from the legislators,” Parker said.

More than 100 people from all walks of life were at the rally, including, teachers, lawyers, health care professionals, and faith community leaders.

Tripp Jeffers told the crowd about his son, Stewart, who is undergoing gender-transition treatment.

“I have a set of identical twins, one is male, and one is female,” he said.

“When he was 4, Stewart began preferring boys’ clothes,” Jeffers said.

In high school, Stewart got the male lead in the school play.

He underwent a gender-affirming procedure last year at a Charlotte clinic.

The crowd also joined in singing about “today, another world is possible.”

Other speakers updated the audience on the anti-LGBTQ bills that are pending in the N.C. General Assembly. They encouraged the crowd to contact their representatives and tell them that they don’t support the anti-LGBTQ legislation.

They also called on elected representatives to be sure that they are in the chamber to vote on the bills when they come up.

Lori Farrington, a Spanish teacher at Wiley Middle School and the Virtual Academy, was at the rally to be “a supportive ally.’

“It’s important to be kind to all students for our future,” she said.