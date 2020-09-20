Supporting the annual Evening for Alzheimer’s Care event

Q: I have always attended the annual Evening for Alzheimer’s Care event at Senior Services. With COVID-19 how will it work, and can I help remotely?
Answer: The Evening for Alzheimer’s Care is a major, annual fundraiser supporting the work at Senior Services’ Elizabeth and Tab Williams Adult Day Center. The event, which allows Senior Services to care for families navigating an Alzheimer’s, dementia or other memory loss diagnosis, provides critical scholarship and donation dollars to assist these families in getting the respite, personal care and stimulating activity they need for their loved ones. This year marks the 20th year for this event and, because of the pandemic, it will have a different look than in past years. The Evening for Alzheimer’s Care will be completely virtual, free, and open to the public. There are multiple ways you can get involved in supporting this important work over the next several weeks.
Beginning today, Sept. 21 World Alzheimer’s Day, you can make donations online and challenge your friends to do the same by participating in the Evening for Alzheimer’s Care 2020 Challenge. This “Challenge” allows the community to set up their very own fundraising pages, invite their friends and family to join in their fundraising efforts, create personalized donation goals, and share why this cause is near and dear to their hearts.
It is easy to join the Alzheimer’s Care 2020 Challenge and engage your friends in supporting this worthy cause. Your individualized link can be shared through social media, email or text with your networks. Visit seniorservicesinc.org/alzheimers-2020-challenge/ to find more information about registering as an Individual Fundraiser or setting up a special group or team fundraising challenge. Step-by-step instructions can guide you through how to get started. If you have any questions feel free to contact Melissa Wilson, director of giving and events, at mwilson@senioresservicesinc.org or by calling 336-725-0907. The Evening for Alzheimer’s Care 2020 online fundraising challenge will continue through Oct. 31.
All donations to Senior Services may be tax deductible and will go to the award-winning Williams Adult Day Center to provide scholarships for people who are living with memory loss to attend the Center. Getting involved in the Evening for Alzheimer’s Care event ensures that Seniors Services is able to continue helping people living with memory loss and providing support for their families.
Other ways to participate in the 2020 Evening for Alzheimer’s Care include bidding on items in the online auction which starts Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. and runs until Oct. 23 at 9 p.m., or by joining in the Virtual Gala Night that streams live on Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. More information on the 2020 Evening for Alzheimer’s Care and all the ways you can participate in supporting seniors living with memory loss and their families can be found online at seniorservicesinc.org/2020efac.
Q: I usually get a flu shot in the fall. What should I know about the flu shot this year with the pandemic?
Answer: You may have noticed signs and advertisements that flu shots are now becoming available. Health experts are advising that getting your flu shot this year is especially important to avoid a possible “twindemic.” A ‘twindemic” is an overlap of the coronavirus and the flu. This dual threat could impact older adults even more significantly because of the possible side effects associated with the flu and COVID-19. Fortunately, getting a flu shot can help. The type of flu vaccine you get, and the timeframe in which you get your shot, can also work in your favor to help you stay healthy.
Flu shots are usually covered by Medicare Part B and most insurance when given through your doctor or health care provider. Flu vaccines can also be easily accessed at a variety of places other than your health care provider such as the health department and most pharmacies.
The timing of when you get your flu shot is important to ensure the vaccine covers you through all of flu season. The vaccine usually provides coverage for six months. Typically, flu season peaks between December and February, but can still be circulating as late as May. The best time to receive the vaccine is mid-September through October. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends you get your shot by the end of October to provide effective coverage. The CDC is ramping up production of the vaccine to avoid any delay in distribution.
If you are over the age of 65 you may want to speak to your health care provider about what type of vaccine is right for you. There are different options available. This year the high-dose vaccine is quadivalent which means it protects against four strains of the flu. There is also the adjuvanted vaccine which creates a stronger immune response enabling the vaccine to work better.
Once you get the flu vaccine you might experience a slight reaction such as aches and pains, and a low grade fever, but that is considered normal and should resolve after a few days. You should also keep in mind that it takes about two weeks for the antibodies to develop in the body to adequately provide protection against the flu.
Getting a flu shot is a great way to keep your immune system strong during the pandemic. Be sure to contact your health care provider by phone or email if you have any concerns, and to schedule your flu shot.
AgeWise is a weekly column compiled by staff of Senior Services Inc., a nonprofit organization in Winston-Salem. If you have a question, email agewise@seniorservicesinc.org or mail to Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.