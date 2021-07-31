Surge? End of eviction moratorium may see increase in filings

Isler said he's proud of the job DSS has done creating a "one-stop shop" for city and county ERAP applications. He acknowledges, though, that as with any subsidy program, there are forms to fill out and documents to submit.

"At the end of the day, we will be accountable through an audit to make sure these things are done correctly," Isler said. "I would ask the community to pause and think how well we have done issuing millions for food and nutrition."

Owner crying

Robertson said most of the people her company manages rental property for own four properties or fewer.

"Early in the pandemic, I got a call from a property owner who has two homes that rent for less than $800 a month," Robertson said.

The woman wanted to know when Robertson would be sending over her money, and as Robertson told her she could not file for non-payment, "she was crying on the phone."

"I asked her what was wrong, and she explained that between the mortgage and the repairs that we had made that month there was only a small amount of money left over, and she used that money to buy her medications," Robertson said. "That is one of the stories we faced on the owners' side. They don't have deep pockets like the housing authority does to wait it out."