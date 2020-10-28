Surge in COVID-19 cases continues as state reports 2,253 across NC and 78 in Forsyth

The number of COVID-19 cases statewide and in Forsyth County remains on a sharp increase, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

There were 2,253 new cases reported by DHHS for an overall total of 266,136 since mid-March. Since Oct. 15, four daily counts have exceeded 2,500, with a daily high was set Oct. 22 at 2,716.

DHHS also reported Wednesday 34 coronavirus-related deaths for an overall total of 4,245.

For Forsyth, 78 new cases were reported Wednesday. The case total is now at 8,834 and there have been 119 deaths.

The single-day high for Forsyth was 162 new cases on June 1.

There have been six daily case counts of at least 80 since Oct. 16 in the county, along with 21 days of at least 50 cases this month.

North Carolina is one of at least 38 states experiencing a COVID-19 surge in the past two weeks, The Washington Post reported.

On Oct. 21, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that the state would remain in Phase Three reopening status for another three weeks, until Nov. 14, while repeating his concern about the recent uptick in most key COVID-19 metrics.