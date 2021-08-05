Surge in new COVID-19 continues in Forsyth, across NC. More than 4,000 new cases recorded statewide.

North Carolina's key COVID-19 metrics continued to backtrack Thursday toward levels last experienced at the tail end of the biggest surge for the pandemic.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 4,331 new COVID-19 cases and 1,651 related hospitalizations.
Those are the highest levels for new daily cases since 4,568 on Feb. 11, as well as the highest level of COVID-19 related hospitalizations since 1,708 on Feb. 20.
Meanwhile, the Forsyth County COVID-19 case count remained on its upward trend with 123 reported by DHHS, but with no additional COVID-19 related deaths.
The last time the Forsyth daily case count was higher was 146 on Feb. 26.
The overall counts in Forsyth for the pandemic are 38,426 cases and 432 deaths.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth update
Forsyth, as has much of North Carolina, has been shifted this week to red, or high transmission risk, by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
County health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the surge in new cases is concerning since about 38% of adult Forsyth residents are unvaccinated, as well as 64% of those ages 12 to 17 being unvaccinated.
"In the first week of July, we were averaging six to eight new cases a day, so it's been a dramatic increase," Swift said. “We could see daily case counts back into the range that we saw in January and February, though it may not be that high in Forsyth.
"More than 94% of those currently infected are unvaccinated when the vaccine has been readily available for most people since April and May, so that's very frustrating," he said.
On the vaccination front, the Forsyth Department of Public Health said Wednesday it had temporarily run out of the $25 gift cards being offered for individuals getting their first vaccine dose.
North Carolina is offering a set of four $25 gift cards as an added incentive through Aug. 31, or until the gift cards run out.
Though Swift said the department is not offering rainchecks, the expectations is getting "several thousand more gift cards" as early as Friday, but likely by Monday.
The department has 10 vaccination events scheduled for the rest of August where the gift cards are scheduled to be available, including at Bowman Gray Stadium from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The first 100 individuals who get their first dose at Bowman Gray will get free admission, which is worth $12 for adults.
"We're trying to reach people where they are, particular at large events like we did with Winston-Salem Dash games," Swift said.
Swift expressed confidence that Forsyth could reach 70% of adults being partially vaccinated by Labor Day — about two to three weeks before the projected daily peak in cases in North Carolina.
Swift said there had been few cases of vaccinated people getting a breakthrough case of COVID-19, but that 94% of infected patients were people who were not fully vaccinated.
“From the beginning, it’s been a race between vaccines vs. the virus,” Swift said. “The slower we are of people getting the vaccine, the virus can get ahead and potentially mutate into something even more contagious."
Statewide numbers
The statewide daily case count has exceeded 3,000 during six of the last eight days.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.07 million COVID-19 cases and 13,724 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 24 since Wednesday’s report.
The statewide hospitalization count is up 81 from Wednesday’s report. The daily hospitalization has gone up every day since July 9.
By comparison, statewide hospitalizations dropped to as low as 373 as recently as July 3.
The 17-county Triad region had 338 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, up 15 from Wednesday’s report.
The statewide positive test rate was 10.4% based on 28,800 tests conducted Tuesday. By comparison, the statewide positive test rate was at 14% on Feb. 3.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
The latest positive test rate for Forsyth is 8.7% based on 850 tests conducted Tuesday.
On May 14, Gov. Roy Cooper ended a statewide mask mandate for vaccinated North Carolinians, as well as social-distancing guidelines in most situations, as he proclaimed “a big step forward in living our lives the way they were before the pandemic.”
There were concerns at the time about an honor-system approach to masking, particularly that unvaccinated individuals would go without masks despite recommendations, which could lead to an uptick in cases as the delta variant began encroaching locally and in North Carolina.
Although the remaining statewide indoor mask restrictions expired July 30, Cooper and Cohen strongly recommend that everyone wear a mask indoors at public gatherings.
“Businesses know what to do. People know what to do. Schools know what to do,” Cooper said July 29. “Our focus is on getting more people vaccinated.
Vaccinations
As of 12:20 p.m. Thursday, DHHS said 62% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 58% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS’ dashboard lists 4.95 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated.
About 4.58 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 366,708 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 55% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide. About 84% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS says 182,956 Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated, about 48% of the county population. Including those residents, 196,311 have had at least one dose, or 51%.
Swift said he is encouraged that the partial vaccination rate has reached 36% for Forsyth residents ages 12 to 17, as well as 31% fully vaccinated.
For those ages 18 to 24, the partial vaccination rate is 46% and fully vaccinated is at 42%.
Swift said the department is told Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools that it is prepared to offer vaccination events at school setting before the school year starts on Aug. 23 or in the first weeks of school.
WS/FCS spokesman Brent Campbell said the system doesn't have plans currently for vaccination events.
"We are working with them to see what options there may be moving forward or into the fall," Campbell said.
