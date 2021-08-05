Surge in new COVID-19 continues in Forsyth, across NC. More than 4,000 new cases recorded statewide.

"In the first week of July, we were averaging six to eight new cases a day, so it's been a dramatic increase," Swift said. “We could see daily case counts back into the range that we saw in January and February, though it may not be that high in Forsyth.

"More than 94% of those currently infected are unvaccinated when the vaccine has been readily available for most people since April and May, so that's very frustrating," he said.

On the vaccination front, the Forsyth Department of Public Health said Wednesday it had temporarily run out of the $25 gift cards being offered for individuals getting their first vaccine dose.

North Carolina is offering a set of four $25 gift cards as an added incentive through Aug. 31, or until the gift cards run out.

Though Swift said the department is not offering rainchecks, the expectations is getting "several thousand more gift cards" as early as Friday, but likely by Monday.

The department has 10 vaccination events scheduled for the rest of August where the gift cards are scheduled to be available, including at Bowman Gray Stadium from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The first 100 individuals who get their first dose at Bowman Gray will get free admission, which is worth $12 for adults.