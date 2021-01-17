 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton has died
0 comments
alert top story

Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton has died

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John Shelton

John Shelton

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

Longtime Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton has died, county officials said late Sunday night.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Details of his death weren’t immediately available.

“Surry County Government is very saddened to learn of the passing of Emergency Services Director John Shelton,” read the statement issued Sunday night from Nathan Walls, assistant to the county manager. “Mr. Shelton served Surry County over 40 years, rising from paramedic all the way to rank of department director. He was known as a chief expert in the field of Emergency Services across the state and country, and led a well-respected department, known for quick response times and excellent service. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News