Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton remembered for dedication, advocacy and professionalism.

"He was one of three shift supervisors at the time I was there," he said. "He was very impressive from the start, as were some others."

Shelton showed an immense dedication to the job.

"It was his life," he said.

Shelton had a commitment to detail, including making sure the ambulances were clean.

"His term for the cleaning ....(was) the unit had to be tight," Ashworth said. "That was his word. It was like it rolled off the showroom floor."

Bill Goins, vice-chairman of the Surry County Board of Commissioners, said he has known Shelton for more than 20 years. Goins got to know Shelton while he was principal of three different schools over 17 years.

When he said if there was anything he could do for you, "he meant that," Goins said. "When my dad passed, Johnny was one of the first people who sent me a text."

Shelton was also a passionate advocate for emergency services, Goins said.

In addition to being the county emergency services director, Shelton was also the county's chief medical examiner, a rare arrangement in North Carolina, Ashworth said.