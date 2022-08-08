Surry County plays big role in follow-up to 'Dopesick'

In her 2018 bestselling book, “Dopesick,” journalist Beth Macy surgically exposed the manipulation, greed and horror of the opioid crisis as it unfolded in such hotspots as Central Appalachia and the Shenandoah Valley.

Universally praised, the book was turned into an eight-part series on Hulu that was recently nominated for 14 Emmys.

Hailed as “America’s nonfiction laureate of the opioid crisis,” Macy chronicles how the epidemic is playing out closer to home in her new book, “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis.” Macy will speak on Aug. 16 at Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave., for the book’s national launch. Bookmarks is presenting the event.

Several major publications including The New York Times and Time magazine have called it among the most notable book releases in August.

As she did with “Dopesick,” Macy takes readers to communities ravaged by opioids, in this case, Hickory and Surry County.

By highlighting the in-the-trenches work of such folks as Mark Willis, Sonya Cheek, Wendy Odum and James Stroud, all Surry County residents, Macy hopes to cast a more hopeful light on the crisis, showing other communities that small steps — simply treating a drug user like a human being, for instance — can make a difference.

“This is a book about how you make positive change,” said Macy, who lives in Roanoke, Va., where she was a newspaper reporter for years. “Most Americans don’t think we can turn this around because all they’ve seen is failures. It’s observation bias. If we don’t have a sense of hope, we’re (screwed).”

It can be easy to feel hopeless. The number of people who died of a drug overdose in the United States soared to a record 108,000 in 2021, with more than 80,000 of those deaths involving opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fueled by the highly potent fentanyl and the emotional toll of the pandemic, overdose deaths continue to rise at an alarming rate.

North Carolina is on pace to eclipse the number of overdose deaths after a record 3,961 people died in 2021, according to recent figures from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. In comparison, 2,554 died in 2018.

In the face of such grim figures, Macy said she needed to tell a more hopeful story after years spent researching and writing about opioids, mostly in Roanoke and Southwest Virginia, areas she knows well.

Bleak and unsparing, “Dopesick” showed how pharmaceutical companies, notably Purdue Pharma, strategically and ruthlessly flooded rural markets with the painkiller, OxyContin, a medication that Macy calls the “taproot of the opioid crisis,” and lied about its addictiveness while politicians looked away.

The depth of deception and despair made for a difficult but necessary read.

“I promised my husband that I would stop writing about it,” Macy said. “But nothing else grabbed me. As I was speaking about it, I started hearing about innovative things.”

At a panel discussion in Christiansburg, Va., Macy met the Rev. Michelle Mathis, executive director of Olive Branch Ministries, a faith-based harm reduction agency in Hickory.

Harm reduction is an approach that “meets people where they are.” In other words, it doesn’t push treatment on people who aren’t ready for it. Instead, it helps people with substance use disorder take steps to lessen the harm of using opioids through such things as providing clean syringes to reduce infections and diseases and distributing Narcan, the opioid-reversal medication, to keep people from fatally overdosing.

Mathis talked to Macy about some of her harm-reduction efforts in conservative Hickory. In one case, a local crafting circle that didn’t feel comfortable distributing clean needles agreed to crochet Narcan bags for drug users. The women, who call themselves “The Old Hookers Club,” even wove reflective thread into the bags so that users can see the bags in low-light drug houses, Macy wrote.

Through Mathis, Macy met Willis, then the newly hired director of the Surry County Substance Abuse Recovery office. A former Marine and DEA agent who moved to Surry County in 2010, Willis had cast a wide net in his efforts to learn the ins-and-outs of the local opioid crisis.

During lunch with Mathis and Willis at a restaurant in Mount Airy, Macy said her “story spidey sense” kicked in. Macy was already familiar with Mount Airy and its ties to the mythical town of Mayberry while reporting on her book “Factory Man.”

“You have a former DEA agent trying to do things in a place that wants to appear wholesome, and he is going to try to convince them that there are other ways to view people with substance use disorders, and he wants to educate himself, too,” Macy said. “A good story is not neatly wrapped in a bow. It’s about someone who is going to make change but with setbacks along the way.”

Macy also spent time with Odum, who travels the county to give out clean syringes, food, hygiene products and hugs to users, through her organization, the Birches Foundation; and Sonya Cheek, a peer support specialist who works in Willis’ office.

A recovering opioid user, Cheek talks with people from across Surry County about her experiences and tries to connect them with treatment. She detoxed in the county jail in 2019 after a drug arrest and, a few months later, decided to use her experience to help others.

“I heard my uncle tell my mother, ‘Well, you might as well plan her funeral,’” Cheek said. “But we can do things different. We absolutely can.”

Over the course of three years of reporting, Macy took a hard look at Surry County, which at one point had one of the highest rates of fatal overdoses per capita in the nation. At one public meeting she attended, Macy heard a local civic leader suggesting that when drug users relapse, “we should let ‘em die and take their organs!”

The book reports on the county’s overcrowded jail and its lack of medication-assisted treatment (such as suboxone or methadone) for inmates; the refusal of local judges to start a drug treatment court; the lack of treatment options for the estimated 4,000 people in the county who have substance use disorder; and the struggle employers have finding workers who can pass a drug test.

By the end of her reporting, Macy saw some victories in the county — a transportation program to take drug users to treatment was in place and the new $45 million jail will now include space for drug counseling.

Despite a crisis that now feels entrenched, Macy said she challenges anyone to visit any of the programs she reports on in the book and not see a positive difference.

“It’s hokey to say the answer is love, but it’s something people have never felt. It’s easy to ‘other’ these folks, to look the other way,” she said. “But if we want to turn around our soaring deaths of despair, we’ve got to look at them.”

Cheek was less than a year into her recovery when she started talking to Macy for the book. In that time, she has counseled countless drug users. On Aug. 12, she will join Macy to talk about opioids at a statewide gathering of county commissioners, a turn of events that left her shaking her head in disbelief.

She hopes people reading Macy’s new book will look at addiction through a more hopeful lens.

“I want my recovery to be as loud as my addiction was,” said Cheek, who keeps in touch with Macy regularly. “I want to show people that recovery is possible.”

As for Macy, she said she plans to attend the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles next month. While getting to hobnob with folks such as Michael Keaton, one of the stars of the Hulu series, was fun, she’s not much interested in the world of celebrity.

“I’m much more interested in what people like Sonya and Wendy are doing,” she said.