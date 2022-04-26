Surry County Republican leader threatens to fire county elections director who wouldn't illegally give him access to voting machines.

The elections director in Surry County says the head of the county Republican Party threatened to have her fired or her pay reduced last month after she would not give him unauthorized access to voting machines.

But that’s not all: Surry Elections Director Michella Huff said there’s an effort under way in the county to discourage voters from using the electronic tabulators at all.

Huff worries that the push could inadvertently backfire on voters.

“That is disturbing, because we don’t want voters to listen to misinformation and lose their right to vote,” she said, noting that if someone leaves the polling place without depositing their ballot, there are no do-overs.

“There is no hand-count option,” Huff said.

The fuss in Surry County is fallout from unproven claims that fraud deprived former President Donald Trump of a victory in the 2020 election.

Huff said Keith Senter, who chairs the Surry GOP, came to her office on March 28 to demand access to the county’s D200 ballot tabulators in order to determine whether they had modems inside.

With Senter was Douglas Frank, who has become nationally known as the man The Washington Post called “the go-to expert for those eager to argue that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.”

Also in Huff’s office that day were two members of a group called the North Carolina Audit Force and a staffer from the N.C. State Board of Elections. The Audit Force is a group that maintains that the DS200 tabulators widely in use in North Carolina “have a variety of options that can be used to compromise election security and election integrity,” according to the group’s web site.

“Dr. Frank said he had found some disturbing data, and had proof ... that (the DS200 machines) had modems in them,” Huff said, recalling the meeting. “I met with them for over an hour. They asked to see the machines. I told them that would void our warranty, and I would not let them have access.”

Senter’s tone was described by Huff and others as “aggressive, threatening and hostile,” according to information provided by Patrick Gannon, the public information director for the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Huff said it was “not a friendly discussion.”

“Multiple times I was told that if I denied (their request) I would lose my job, and that they had the full backing of the county commissioners,” Huff said. “They said that they would see to it that the commissioners would have me fired if I did not stop listening to the State Board of Elections. I cannot do that. Everything I do in this office is by general statute.”

Election officials say voting machines in North Carolina don’t have modems, are not connected to the internet, nor can they be so connected. A claim by Senter and Frank that the machines have a chip that pinged a cell tower on Nov. 3, 2020, and somehow influenced the election result, is an example of “fabricated disinformation” without evidence, according to the state elections board.

It may seem ironic that a claim could be made that election-machine shenanigans could have cost Trump any support in Surry County: Trump won 75% of the vote in 2020 and actually improved on his 2016 total by almost 4,000 votes.

But state and local election officials are taking Senter’s threat seriously: They’re citing state law that doesn’t give local officials the right to dismiss an elections chief, and another law that prohibits anyone other than authorized election staffers to have physical access to voting machines.

The county elections office even hired an outside law firm that wrote a six-page memorandum outlining why it is not legally possible for the state to allow a “forensic audit” of voting machines involving any outside group.

Both the six-page memorandum and state election officials point out that state law gives the State Board of Elections the sole authority to fire a county elections director. The local elections board can recommend termination of its director.

Although state law gives a county board of commissioners to pay an elections director as little as $12 per hour, another provision of the law says that the director’s salary shall be comparable to those paid to counties of similar size and number of registered voters.

Senter could not be reached for this story, but he went to a meeting of the Surry County Board of Commissioners on April 18 and, along with other individuals who spoke, made claims of voter fraud in Surry.

In a written statement, state elections staffers said the voting critics have yet to provide election officials with “any credible evidence of irregularities in Surry County or elsewhere in North Carolina to any law enforcement agency or elections office.”

“DS200 tabulators are part of federally and state certified voting systems, and all voting systems in North Carolina are tested for accuracy before each election,” they said.

Staffers went on to say that a sample of precincts in each county are tested by a hand count after each election, and that “routine tests, audits and recounts” have shown that the machines give an accurate count.

The controversy spilled over to include signs that Huff said Senter placed outside the elections office in Dobson. The signs say that only a “forensic audit” can weed out fraudulent votes from real ones.

Huff took down the signs and put them aside to give back to Senter. She said that when he arrived to pick them up, he told her, “You keep on keeping on, and I can’t wait to watch you fall.”

Huff said Senter then put up four of the signs outside her office, where they remain.

Looking toward the primary, Huff said she will make sure poll workers know what to do if someone refuses to put a ballot into the tabulator: The voter will be asked to put the ballot into an emergency bin on the tabulator’s ballot box.

Election workers later retrieve those ballots and run them though the tabulator, she said.

But if the voter walks out with a ballot, that voter has lost the chance to vote in the election, officials said.

Huff said she has experienced no physical threats as a result of the controversy, but the state elections office said it is concerned about the safety of the Surry County elections staff and their ability to do their jobs “under increasingly hostile circumstances.”

Dwayne Carter, the Democrat who heads the five-member county board of elections, said he’s heard no complaints about the job Huff is doing from his board, which includes three Democrats and two Republicans.

“Always in the past, the board has felt very good about Mrs. Huff and her staff, and the good job they do in running the elections,” he said.

