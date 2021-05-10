 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Surry inmate kills self, authorities say
0 comments
top story

Surry inmate kills self, authorities say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DOBSON — An investigation is underway after an inmate in the Surry County jail killed himself over the weekend, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.

The station reported that, on Saturday evening, an inmate named Donnie Matthews used bed linens to kill himself in the cell block where he was housed in Surry County.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Detention staff found Matthews and immediately started emergency medical care, according to reports.

Surry County Emergency Medical Services responded to the jail to help. Matthews died at the jail, the Surry County Sheriff's Office told WGHP.

The North Carolina SBI and the North Carolina Jail Inspector’s Office were notified, which is standard protocol when an inmate dies.

“This incident is tragic, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the inmate’s family,” said Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Operator: Pipeline could be restored within days

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.
Crime

Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.

Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.

Crime

17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager convicted of raping Kernersville woman twice, including in front of her daughter.

A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager was convicted of raping a Kernersville woman and beating her up in her garage in September 2020. Prosecutors said that the teenager raped the woman twice, first in her garage and then again in a bedroom where he had forced her daughter into a closet. The woman was just feet away from her daughter while the teenager raped her. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News