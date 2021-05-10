Surry inmate kills self, authorities say

DOBSON — An investigation is underway after an inmate in the Surry County jail killed himself over the weekend, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.
The station reported that, on Saturday evening, an inmate named Donnie Matthews used bed linens to kill himself in the cell block where he was housed in Surry County.
Detention staff found Matthews and immediately started emergency medical care, according to reports.
Surry County Emergency Medical Services responded to the jail to help. Matthews died at the jail, the Surry County Sheriff's Office told WGHP.
The North Carolina SBI and the North Carolina Jail Inspector’s Office were notified, which is standard protocol when an inmate dies.
“This incident is tragic, and our thoughts and prayers go out to the inmate’s family,” said Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt.
