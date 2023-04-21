A Forsyth County nonprofit advocacy group launched last fall an online survey with an ambitious goal: determining the socioeconomic wants and needs of working women.

What the volunteer-led REACH — an acronym for recognize, encourage, advance, connect her — Women’s Network learned was Triad employers "must offer more than competitive salaries to retain women." According to 687 respondents, that meant career advancement opportunities, a supportive workplace culture and a benefits package with mental health care coverage.

Topline results were presented last week during the network's conference at Wake Forest Biotech Place.

Women living and/or working in Forsyth, including those who are self-employed, were invited to participate. About 95% were working full time during the survey period while 88% had earned at least a bachelor's degree.

The group wanted the survey results to serve as a guide star for economic developers, a tool for corporate recruitment and retention, and a window for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

According to Julia Townsend, co-president of REACH, the idea for the survey arose from two primary questions:

• What do women need to thrive in the workplace?

• How do we know if we’re moving the needle on those things?

“Women have been leaving the workforce at a greater pace than men, so we wanted to ask them, directly and anonymously, what it would take for them to thrive, not merely survive, in the workplace,” Townsend explained.

The survey was designed to measure how working women in the community feel about issues such as workplace flexibility and benefits, culture, job satisfaction, career advancement and work/life integration.

A team of volunteers from REACH, with consultation by Forsyth Futures and strategic marketing firm Girl on the Roof, designed the survey.

“We will be able to slice and dice the data according to industry, nonprofits and small business to see if any patterns stand out to us," said Carol Reeve, a REACH member and president of Girl on the Roof.

Key determinations

About 83% of survey participants said they have experienced being burned out at least on an occasional basis, while 47% said they deal with burnout “often” or “almost always.”

However, about one-third of respondents said they didn't feel comfortable asking for time off or taking advantage of their employer’s existing flexible work opportunities. They said they feared that taking such breaks "would negatively affect their chances" for promotion.

“The level of burnout is concerning, but not all that surprising, given some of the national statistics we have seen that are in line with this,” Townsend said. “Employers must do a better job assuring women that they will not be penalized if they take advantage of these options.”

Regarding mental health issues, 82% of respondents indicated that insurance plans that include mental health coverage were “very important” or “absolutely essential.”

Among other findings:

• 80% say professional development is an absolutely essential or very important workplace benefit.

• 60% are satisfied or very satisfied with their professional development opportunities, while 22% are dissatisfied or very dissatisfied.

• Half said they were satisfied with their current salaries; 35% said they are dissatisfied.

“I think the idea of work-life balance is a myth," said Suzanne Danhauer, a professor at Wake Forest University. "It implies that our personal and professional lives can be separated."

In reality, Danhauer said, "we have one life, full of personal and professional pieces that influence each other constantly."

"Work-life integration is more reflective of the interaction between the various parts of our lives.”

Stay or go?

When asked what factors would most influence their decision to leave their employer, workplace culture (90%) and a higher salary (80%) top the list.

It is another area ripe for additional research, Townsend said.

Respondents also said:

• Between 27% to 30% said they were dissatisfied with their employer’s advancement and performance review processes.

• 30% said they felt their gender/gender identity has carried a negative impact on their career advancement.

• 28% said childcare responsibilities have carried a negative impact.

With 33 questions and 116 possible data points per respondent, there is still a lot of analysis to come, Reeve said.

"For the initial presentation," she said, "we wanted to focus on the collective findings and give employers actionable strategies for supporting women in the workplace."

Reeve said additional surveys may be conducted every two to three years if funding is available.

“We don’t want to make assumptions about what women want and need,” Reeve said. “We believe opinions are shifting and reshaping over time. We want to position Forsyth County as a community where professional women and working women thrive. There’s a lot of growth potential here, and attracting good employers is a part of reaching that potential."