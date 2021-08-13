Survivor's great-granddaughter talks about Tulsa race massacre

When Anneliese Bruner read her great-grandmother's book about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, she became agitated.
"Why wasn't I told about this, and what did it mean for my family?," Bruner said. "I was distressed that this was forgotten by history."
The book was published in 1922 under the title "Events of the Tulsa Disaster by Mrs. Mary Jones Parrish."
Bruner, 62, a writer and editor who lives in Washington, D.C., spoke about the massacre and the book at an event Friday on the lawn at the Forsyth County Central Library in Winston-Salem. About 40 people attended the event, which was part of the library's Summer Reading Finale.
Trinity University Press in San Antonio has reprinted Parrish's work with the title, "The Nation Must Awake: My Witness to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921." Bruner said she wrote the afterword for that book.
The Tulsa race massacre in Tulsa, Okla., happened between May 31 and June 1, 1921. A white mob, including some people hastily deputized by authorities, looted and burned Tulsa’s Greenwood district, which was referred to as Black Wall Street.
Some white people fired rifles and dropped dynamite sticks from low-flying planes at the Black people on the ground, Bruner said.
Oklahoma's 2001 Commission, a group that studied the massacre, initially reported that 39 people were killed during the two-day riot.
However, the commission later estimated that as many as 300 Black Tulsans were killed. Thousands of survivors were forced for a time into internment camps overseen by the National Guard. The violence also left 800 people wounded and more than 8,000 people homeless.
Burned bricks and a fragment of a church basement are about all that survive today of the more than 30-block historically Black district.
Historians say the massacre in Tulsa began after a local newspaper drummed up a furor over a Black man accused of stepping on a white girl’s foot. When Black Tulsans showed up with guns to prevent the man’s lynching, white residents responded with overwhelming force.
When the riot began, Parrish and her daughter, who was Bruner's grandmother, initially stayed in their home, Bruner said. But Parrish then decided to leave her home with her daughter amid the gunfire.
"She prayed over it, and her God told her to leave," Bruner said. "They decided to run for their lives."
In the aftermath of the massacre, Tulsa city officials and the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce suppressed information about the event, Bruner said. Residents' homes and businesses were threatened if they asked too many questions about what happened, she said.
Her great-grandmother's book became a primary source for other historians' research and books about the riot, Bruner said.
"It was powerful," Bruner said.
Parrish's work is important "because it's a warning from the past," Bruner said. "It's a cliché, but if we forget our history, we are doomed to repeat it."
Bruner compared the Tulsa massacre 100 years ago to the Jan. 6 insurrection this year at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Both events endangered American democracy and the rule of law, she said.
"American must be on guard for its democracy," Bruner said. "It especially rings true today."
Renee Andrews of Winston-Salem, who attended Bruner's talk, said Bruner delivered a timely message.
"To have a historian who is a descendant of a survivor was most informative," Andrews said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.