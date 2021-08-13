Survivor's great-granddaughter talks about Tulsa race massacre

However, the commission later estimated that as many as 300 Black Tulsans were killed. Thousands of survivors were forced for a time into internment camps overseen by the National Guard. The violence also left 800 people wounded and more than 8,000 people homeless.

Burned bricks and a fragment of a church basement are about all that survive today of the more than 30-block historically Black district.

Historians say the massacre in Tulsa began after a local newspaper drummed up a furor over a Black man accused of stepping on a white girl’s foot. When Black Tulsans showed up with guns to prevent the man’s lynching, white residents responded with overwhelming force.

When the riot began, Parrish and her daughter, who was Bruner's grandmother, initially stayed in their home, Bruner said. But Parrish then decided to leave her home with her daughter amid the gunfire.

"She prayed over it, and her God told her to leave," Bruner said. "They decided to run for their lives."

In the aftermath of the massacre, Tulsa city officials and the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce suppressed information about the event, Bruner said. Residents' homes and businesses were threatened if they asked too many questions about what happened, she said.