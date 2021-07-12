Survivors turn to civil lawsuit in shooting death of 24-year-old. Davidson County authorities decided against murder charge.

“There was a fight,” said Erin Honaker, the sister of Evan Honaker. “Somebody got stabbed and Evan got shot in the stomach.”

He was a graduate of West Forsyth High School, a talented mechanic and often surrounded by a cadre of friends. A basic 24-year-old figuring out who he was.

“It’s going to take a while. …. My job as a mother is different,” Melanie Martin, Honaker’s mother, said in early January of the investigation. “I have to trust the system.”

But in this case, in the family’s eyes, the criminal-justice system came up short. Investigators privately told the shooter — and Honaker’s loved ones — that they were not filing any charges.

Once the initial shock wore off, Honaker’s brother, acting as his executor, sought other legal means. Private detectives conducted their own investigation into what happened outside the house in northern Davidson County, and the result was the suit filed last month.

In it, Brooks, who works for the Freedman, Thompson, Witt, Ceberio and Byrd law firm, spelled out a timeline of events (and actions) the family believes adds up to murder.

A condensed version of the heart of a six-page document reads this way: