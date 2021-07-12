Survivors turn to civil lawsuit in shooting death of 24-year-old. Davidson County authorities decided against murder charge.

Filing a lawsuit wasn’t the way the survivors of a 24-year-old Winston-Salem man shot to death Christmas night envisioned getting some closure.
But after Davidson County investigators, backed by prosecutors, decided they wouldn’t file a murder charge, their options dwindled to just the one.
A simple, six-page civil suit seemed the best (and worst) option for family members still grieving the death of Evan Honaker early on the morning of Dec. 26.
“It’s about justice for Evan and what happened that night,” said Stuart Brooks, the attorney representing Matthew Morgan, Honaker’s brother and the administrator of his estate. “It’s not about money. It’s about using the tools the legal system gave us.”
In defense of a friend
In public, investigators at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office had very little to say about Honaker’s killing when it happened — or since.
Officials reported that deputies had been called to a disturbance in the 2700 block of Friendship Ledford Road on Christmas night. One young man had been stabbed and a second shot.
That was it.
The man who’d been shot was Evan Honaker. It was left to the family to confirm his identity and the fact that he’d died from his wounds.
“There was a fight,” said Erin Honaker, the sister of Evan Honaker. “Somebody got stabbed and Evan got shot in the stomach.”
He was a graduate of West Forsyth High School, a talented mechanic and often surrounded by a cadre of friends. A basic 24-year-old figuring out who he was.
“It’s going to take a while. …. My job as a mother is different,” Melanie Martin, Honaker’s mother, said in early January of the investigation. “I have to trust the system.”
But in this case, in the family’s eyes, the criminal-justice system came up short. Investigators privately told the shooter — and Honaker’s loved ones — that they were not filing any charges.
Once the initial shock wore off, Honaker’s brother, acting as his executor, sought other legal means. Private detectives conducted their own investigation into what happened outside the house in northern Davidson County, and the result was the suit filed last month.
In it, Brooks, who works for the Freedman, Thompson, Witt, Ceberio and Byrd law firm, spelled out a timeline of events (and actions) the family believes adds up to murder.
A condensed version of the heart of a six-page document reads this way:
Honaker and a group of friends were out celebrating together on Christmas night. One of his friends received text messages (and later a phone call) from an ex-girlfriend.
The new boyfriend, identified in the suit as Drew Byland, didn’t much like it and began “sending offensive text messages.”
That resulted, Brooks wrote, in an invitation to “pull up” — fight in plain English — at a house owned at the time by Wesley Cole Byland, Drew’s brother and the defendant named in the suit.
Six cars indeed pulled up. An altercation started with cursing and then an exchange of punches. Drew Byland, the suit says, pulled a knife and stabbed Honaker’s friend.
Wesley Cole Byland, the suit says, got involved and Honaker followed “in order to rectify the two-on-one nature of the altercation.”
Honaker fell on his back on the porch.
Unusual legal path
That’s the point where police and private investigators came to different conclusions.
“(Detectives) said it was self-defense,” District Attorney Garry Frank said last week.
The lawsuit seized on the idea that Honaker was on his back — the point where careful instructors in concealed-carry firearms courses say a claim of self-defense can end.
“Defendant, while standing over Evan with Evan unable to defend himself, pulled out a pistol and fired four shots ...at close range into Evan’s body,” Brooks wrote.
That will also be the point where jurors could be asked to decide questions that vex people on both ends of the debate over guns in America: What constitutes a proportional response to a threat? When does legitimate defense turn to cold-blooded murder?
Honaker’s survivors are speaking through their attorney and the lawsuit, contending that a young man was killed while trying to protect a friend. (The friend survived and no charges appear to have been filed in his stabbing).
Wesley Cole Byland, meanwhile, can stand behind the determination made by Davidson County authorities in the shooting death of Evan Honaker. He did not return messages seeking comment.
Throwing decisions about an allegation of wrongful death over to a jury in a civil lawsuit is unusual but not unprecedented.
The most famous example involves one Orenthal James “O.J.” Simpson. And a judge issued earlier this month a $1 million default judgement against a Winston-Salem man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of a 35-year-old cab driver in a car crash that resulted from a street race.
The lack of criminal charges likely will be a major hurdle in the Honaker case. But for a grieving family, it’s a chance they have to take.
