Suspect in western NC homicide picked up near coast
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Federal marshals took into custody early Sunday a suspect in a homicide last month in western North Carolina, a local sheriff's office said.

Alfred Louis Logan Jr., 42, was charged earlier this month by Buncombe County authorities with first-degree murder in the Nov. 18 death of Kedrick Tevon Green, 29, of Arden. Green was found in his vehicle, shot at close range, media outlets reported.

Logan, who had not been immediately arrested, was picked up by federal law enforcement without incident in Elizabeth City, located about 355 miles (571 kilometers) east of the shooting at the coast, the Buncombe sheriff's office said in a news release.

The suspect's girlfriend, Lindsey Nicole Calton, also was charged with felony accessory after the fact of first-degree murder and felony obstruction of justice in relation to Green's death, according to the release.

Calton fled Buncombe County with Logan, the sheriff's office said, and was taken into custody last week in Irondale, Alabama. Investigators have issued warrants for Logan and Calton on charges related to a shooting Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama, TV station ABC 33/40 reported.

