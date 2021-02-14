Suspended Lexington doctor may return to practice in April

The suspension of a Lexington internal medicine physician's license may end April 1 if he adheres to certain requirements required by the N.C. Medical Board.
Dr. Sohail Bazel resigned from employment on March 31, 2020, following his former employer receiving separate complaints that he "performed inappropriate breast examinations on two patients."
The board said in a consent order filed Tuesday that it has suspended Bazel's medical license for a year, retroactive to April 1, 2020, through March 31, 2021.
The suspension will be stayed April 1, 2021, if he meets four primary conditions:
• Complete two of a three-phase intensive outpatient professional treatment program by April 1 and the third phase by Oct. 8. The program is being administered by Acuman Assessment.
• Obey a prohibition from conducting any breast, genital or rectal examination of female patients, and instead refer patients to a gynecologist.
• Have a trained chaperone present for the entirety of any medical care examination of a female patient.
• Agree to meet with the Medical Board or board members for any requested investigative interview.
According to the Medical Board's report, in October 2018 a patient accused Bazel of grabbing her breasts during a lung exam.
Although his former employer determined the allegations to be unsubstantiated, Bazel was instructed to have a chaperone present during any examination of a female patient.
In February 2020, another patient accused Bazel of squeezing her breasts during a July 2019 examination. An investigation into those claims determined Bazel was failing to regularly use a chaperone as required.
Following Bazel's resignation, the Medical Board said another four patients claimed that he performed inappropriate and/or unnecessary breast examinations.
Bazel denied any inappropriate examinations of any patient.
However, he told the board he was frequently unable to have a chaperone present "due to staffing issues" before admitting that he phased out using chaperones during female examinations.
The board said Bazel has joined the N.C. Professionals Health program and followed all of its recommendations.
"He has been assessed by Acuman Assessments, which found him fit to continue his practice of medicine provided he follow its recommendations," according to the board's report.
The board said Bazel has "acknowledged that his conduct ... constituted unprofessional conduct, including, but not limited to, departure from or failure to conform to the standards of acceptable and prevailing medical practice."
