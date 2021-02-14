Suspended Lexington doctor may return to practice in April

• Agree to meet with the Medical Board or board members for any requested investigative interview.

According to the Medical Board's report, in October 2018 a patient accused Bazel of grabbing her breasts during a lung exam.

Although his former employer determined the allegations to be unsubstantiated, Bazel was instructed to have a chaperone present during any examination of a female patient.

In February 2020, another patient accused Bazel of squeezing her breasts during a July 2019 examination. An investigation into those claims determined Bazel was failing to regularly use a chaperone as required.

Following Bazel's resignation, the Medical Board said another four patients claimed that he performed inappropriate and/or unnecessary breast examinations.

Bazel denied any inappropriate examinations of any patient.

However, he told the board he was frequently unable to have a chaperone present "due to staffing issues" before admitting that he phased out using chaperones during female examinations.

The board said Bazel has joined the N.C. Professionals Health program and followed all of its recommendations.