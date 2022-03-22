Suspending state and federal gas tax deserves consideration in NC

Jeff Hicks is like everybody else when he wheels his pickup into a gas station — gobsmacked as he watches the digits spin like a broken slot machine.

"Man, it’s expensive, $5.09 for diesel," said Hicks, the owner/operator of Hicks Landscaping, who designs and builds high-end outdoor living spaces. "I go through maybe 100 gallons a week.

"And I just have two pickups and two 'little' dump trucks. Imagine what (Lowder Inc.) is going through. They’ve got 100 employees and a whole fleet.”

A financial nightmare, to put it mildly, for a company that excavates, grades and preps building sites and delivers topsoil and mulch to homeowners.

"We spend a lot on fuel," said Gene Kuhn, the president of Lowder.

Whether an equipment-dependent business is large or small, seeing the bottom line literally go up in (diesel) smoke hurts.

But there is an immediate relief available — a temporary suspension of state and/or federal gas taxes.

North Carolina rings up a tax of almost 39-cents per gallon, the highest among its bordering states, and the federal government collects more than 18 cents on top of that.

"I’d like to get another $2 off (per gallon)," said Kuhn. "But I think 36 cents could help even if it was short term."

An idea gaining traction

In the not-so-distant past, when a gallon of regular unleaded could be had for $2, the gas tax was a subject followed closely by businesses, interest groups such as the American Petroleum Institute and hard-core nickel biters.

Now, though, everyone from the most bought-and-sold politicians to harried minivan pilots must be aware that here in North Carolina more than 57 cents out of every gallon of regular unleaded sold pays just for taxes.

Fuel tax in NC, neighboring states North Carolina: 38.75 cents per gallon Georgia: 37.55 cents per gallon Virginia: 34.4 cents per gallon Tennessee: 27.4 cents per gallon South Carolina: 26.75 cents per gallon

And if the financial gouge bites deep enough, those same motorists might realize that two states have temporarily suspended collecting their gas taxes and others are considering similar moves.

Governors in Maryland and Georgia signed legislation to suspend tax collection. Maryland’s pause is scheduled to last 30 days and Georgia’s until May. Gov. Gretchen Witmer of Michigan has asked legislators for something similar.

California legislators are debating a $400 tax rebate for motorists to offset a year’s worth of fuel tax, which, at 51 cents per gallon, is the nation’s highest.

(Gov. Roy Cooper has been noncommittal about our 38.75-cent per gallon fuel tax, and Senate president pro tem Phil Berger basically called it a non-starter.)

And a proposal to suspend the federal 18.4-cent per gallon fuel tax is rolling around the halls of Congress.

That came as news to Hicks and Kuhn, two men busy resisting raising prices to offset least some of the skyrocketing cost of fuel.

"I’ve just been absorbing the cost so far," Hicks said. "But it’s getting out of control and getting to the point where you have to at least think about it."

The danger in that comes from scaring potential customers. A nice crushed stone walkway with in-ground accent lighting or a terraced outdoor dining area could turn into luxuries rather than must-haves.

On a bigger scale, the same principle applies to developers looking to build. If fuel costs for running heavy-duty graders and dump trucks get passed along, potential jobs might be put on hold.

"A lot of our vendors, whether they’re delivering pipe or (other raw material), we’re seeing fuel surcharges of $50 or $100 for each delivery," Kuhn said.

Simple math

Aside from watching the head-spinning, heartburn-inducing numbers in the family wagon, perhaps a little math is the best way to understand the pain — and the potential drag on business.

Off the top of his head Monday, Kuhn started with an example even I could follow.

Say Lowder has 20 pickup trucks on the road every day. Each one gets filled twice a week; a fill-up that was $50 two years ago is now $100 to $120.

"That’s double," he said. "It adds up quick."

That’s just regular unleaded gas. Diesel runs as much as $1 per gallon higher, and in 2020 Kuhn said his company spent $300,000 on diesel fuel alone.

"In 2021 it went up to $600,000," he said. "Based on prices now, if they hold, now we’re talking about $900,000 to $1 million just for fuel."

Long term, that could slow business and affect 100 families counting on a steady paycheck. And that doesn’t take into account how much more workers have to pay for their own gas.

"We’re just blue-collar people trying to go to work," he said.

Lowder, Kuhn said, also has been trying to absorb higher fuel prices. Raising the price on a load of mulch or fill dirt, for example, is something he’d rather avoid.

Suspending the state’s gas tax, even for two or three months, would help. So might lowering the overall fuel tax rate to something closer to the tax charged in neighboring South Carolina (26.75 cents per gallon) or Tennessee (27.4 cents).

Skeptics worry that even a temporary pause in gas tax collection would slow road-building projects as revenue slows along with it.

But how much of a difference would it really make? Especially to a town that’s waited decades for the North Beltway? Or something resembling functional on U.S. 52?

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.