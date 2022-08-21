 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SWAT, negotiators called out in Clemmons

Deputies from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Saturday night about 8:20 requesting a welfare check in the 6000 block of Styers Ferry Road in Clemmons.

After they arrived, the deputies requested that SWAT and the crisis negotiations team respond because someone in the house was having a mental health crisis. Another person in the house was able to get out safely.

The crisis negotiators talked with the person in the house and tried to talk them into coming out and getting help at a medical facility.

After the negotiations were unsuccessful, SWAT members went in and found the person dead.

Melissa Hall
Police

336-727-7308

