T.W. Garner faces federal lawsuit focused on where Texas Pete is made

T.W. Garner Food Co. has been sued by a Los Angeles man claiming he was deliberately deceived because Texas Pete products, which have been produced in Winston-Salem since 1929, are not made in the Lone Star state.

The complaint, which contains five counts, was filed Sept. 12 in the U.S. Central District of California by Phillip White.

White is requesting an undeclared amount of compensatory and punitive damages related to his purchase of a $3 bottle of Texas Pete Original Hot Sauce in a Ralph’s supermarket in September 2021.

He also is seeking injunctive relief “to enjoin defendant’s misconduct to prevent on-going and future harm that will result.”

“By representing that its Texas Pete brand hot sauce products are Texas products, when they are not, (T.W. Garner Food Co.) has cheated its way to a market-leading position in the $3 billion hot-sauce industry at the expense of law-abiding competitors and consumers nationwide who desire authentic Texas hot sauce and reasonably, but incorrectly, believe that is what they are getting when they purchase Texas Pete,” according to the complaint.

What moved the lawsuit from being considered as potentially frivolous is that California law has a low bar for proving violations of business and professions code, as well as false advertising and breach of contract.

Garner said in a statement Monday that “we are aware of the current lawsuit that has been filed against our company regarding the Texas Pete brand name.”

“We are currently investigating these assertions with our legal counsel to find the clearest and most effective way to respond,” the company’s statement said.

White claimed he believed that when he bought the Texas Pete sauce that he was getting a product made in Texas, in part because of the logo featuring “a notorious Texan cowboy throwing a lasso on the front label.”

“The cowboy and lone star symbols are famously and inexorably linked to the state of Texas.”

“Had White known the product was not made in Texas, he would not have purchased the product, or would have paid significantly less for it.”

White claims that Garner “created and authorized the false, misleading and deceptive advertisements and packaging for the products.”

In seeking class-action status for his complaint, White claims other people have been similarly deceived by Texas Pete marketing, “resulting in significant profits to defendant, all to the damage and detriment of the consuming public.”

Texas Pete story

Garner’s website included a page dedicated to the history of how Texas Pete came to be in 1929.

“So how is it that a tasty red pepper sauce made in North Carolina happens to be named ‘Texas Pete’ anyway?” according to the webpage.

“Legend has it that, when Sam Garner and his three sons — Thad, Ralph and Harold — were trying to come up with a brand name for this spicy new sauce they had created, a marketing advisor suggested the name ‘Mexican Joe’ to connote the piquant flavor reminiscent of the favorite foods of our neighbors to the south.

“’Nope!’ said the patriarch of the Garner family. ‘It’s got to have an American name!’ Sam suggested they move across the border to Texas, which also had a reputation for spicy cuisine. Then he glanced at son Harold, whose nickname was ‘Pete’ and the Texas Pete cowboy was born.”

White claims that by naming the products as Texas Pete, the company was trying to take advantage of consumers’ willingness to pay a premium price “that are authentically connected to a significant geographical area.”

He cited as examples authentic Mexican tortillas, Belgian chocolate and wines from Napa, Calif.

He claims as another marketing deception that Texas Pete is based on a Louisiana-styled hot sauce.

“A hot sauce is distinctly ‘Texas’ if it is made in Texas, using Texas ingredients and flavor profiles,” according to the complaint.

The 49-page complaint contains sections that cites hot sauces that are made in Texas, which White claims have been financial impacted by the Texas Pete branding and marketing.

Krispy Kreme complaints

The overarching claim made by White is very similar in legal language to at least three lawsuits filed against Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. in 2016 and 2018.

At the heart of those complaints — two of which were voluntarily dismissed and one with an undisclosed settlement— is the claim that the company knowingly sells fruit- and maple-flavored doughnuts that do not include “real ingredients.”

Those plaintiffs said they had bought blueberry and other fruit-flavored doughnuts believing they were buying real fruit containing health benefits.

One of the lawsuits sought $5 million in damages.

Attorneys representing Krispy Kreme said the plaintiffs failed to prove how “doughnuts comprised of fried cake and yeast mixes coated with icing would mislead a reasonable consumer into believing they contained ingredients that help protect against heart disease, neurodegenerative disease and cancer.”