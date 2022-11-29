Tackling the referee shortage: NCHSAA study recommends better pay, more penalties for poor sportsmanship.

North Carolina high school sports are experiencing a pronounced shortage of all referees and officials, a decline years in the making but deepened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Can a per-game pay increase, as well as other game-related enhancements such as providing a snack and secured changing areas, stem the tide and even reverse the decrease?

Would it make a difference if school administrators and athletic officials take a more active role in addressing over-the-top and abusive fan/parent behavior, particularly before being asked by officials under duress?

Those are the primary questions that spurred the N.C. High School Athletic Association's board of directors to form an ad hoc subcommittee "to study the high school officiating experience in North Carolina."

The 23-member subcommittee organized a survey that was taken between July 25 and Aug. 5. The 3,115 respondents represented 42% of a potential 7,400 officials.

The top-two recommendations from the subcommittee:

"An immediate, across-the-board (pay) increase with more regular increases."

"Doubling down on penalties for poor sportsmanship from everyone — coaches, players, but especially fans. Schools should be incentivized to control this before any official needs to ask."

The survey represents a ripple effect from the 2021 state legislative session in which bills sponsored by three Senate Republicans could have led to the disbanding of the NCHSAA.

After months of mostly behind-the-scenes negotiations, the NCHSAA agreed to a new memorandum of understanding with the State Board of Education that allowed it to retain its oversight, but with significant administrative and policy changes. The memorandum is good for middle and high schools through at least the end of the 2026-27 school year.

Although private, religious and charter athletic departments have their own statewide oversight authorities, they rely heavily on NCHSAA-certified officials and tend to pay the same or modestly higher game fees.

The survey results are expected to be addressed by the board during meetings Wednesday and Thursday. The NCHSAA could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Officials and referees from nine sports participated, led by 1,182 in basketball, followed by 1,028 in football, 702 baseball, 600 volleyball, 595 soccer, 593 softball, 224 lacrosse, 173 wrestling and 167 swimming/diving.

"Our charge over the summer was to explore the challenges of the retention of current officials and recruitment of new officials, and make recommendations on solutions," the subcommittee said.

"The survey is the heartbeat of our efforts."

The high level of response, according to the subcommittee, "indicated ... that officials have a lot to say and want to be heard."

Doses of reality

Over the past year, athletic directors have been told increasingly by regional referee supervisors — who are hired by the NCHSAA — that they cannot provide full crews for all games, including varsity.

That's particularly true for sports where teams play multiple times per week during the regular season.

Those scenarios often create a level of tension and frustration among players, coaches, fans and officials alike, particularly as reduced crews struggle to cover critical, sometimes game-changing, angles of play.

One sobering dose of reality is that 55% of current survey respondents are ages 55 and older, while 77% are over age 45. Many older referees chose to retire during the pandemic, whether for health reasons or having lost their zeal to officiate.

About 53% of current officials have considered leaving high school sports.

"Add in the aging of the officiating base, and that's a recipe for bigger short-term issues," according to the report.

John Sullivan, athletic director for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said Tuesday the system is taking a wait-and-see approach.

“We certainly value and appreciate what our referees mean to high school athletics," Sullivan said. "Having a trusted, reliable and well-trained pool of referees managed by the NCHSAA is invaluable.

"We will watch as the NCHSAA works through this pay issue with the referees, and will be prepared to follow the state’s guidance moving forward.

"We want nothing but the best environment possible for our student athletes.”

Fee increases

Varsity officials and referees in North Carolina make between $64 (soccer) and $94.50 (football) per game. The range also includes baseball, basketball, lacrosse, softball and wrestling.

However, officials and referees are not compensated for their mileage to and from games, which some neighboring states provide.

That means high gas prices cut into their fees and discourage referees from accepting matches outside their home county.

"What we saw repeatedly in the answers to open-ended questions was that too many officials of all sports are dissatisfied with their pay," according to the report.

"An increase (in pay) for all officials in all sports would go a long way to tamping down their unhappiness."

The report included the fees paid in those seven sports by Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

For example, compared with the $94.50 per game in North Carolina, varsity football officials are paid up to $106 in South Carolina and $115 in Tennessee.

Varsity basketball officials are paid $74.50 per game in North Carolina, $75 in Georgia, $80 in South Carolina and $90 in Tennessee.

In soccer, a varsity official gets $64 per game in North Carolina, $70 in South Carolina, $83 in Georgia and $85 in Tennessee.

Recruitment challenges

Another key issue cited by the subcommittee from the survey is that "lack of pay is a roadblock as a recruitment tool."

"While tenured officials call (officiate) their sport to stay connected to one another and (to) sports, younger people (that) we need to entice into our program won't be open to it without meaningful compensation."

Another recommendation is that tenured high school officials be given a seasonal or annual registration discount after a certain number of years, as well as providing a discount for officials registered in two or more sports.

The subcommittee recommends enhanced mentorship programs for younger officials, whether directly from the NCHSAA or through regional referee supervisors.

Also recommended is that NCHSAA launch a marketing campaign that promotes the positive aspects of officiating, including public service announcements on sports talk radio, attending job fairs, and reaching out to college intramural programs, high school juniors and seniors.

"On this, we must go big to expose to the next generation of officials the positives of high school sports," according to the report.

NCHSAA endowment

Officials identified the NCHSAA's endowment, which has approached $40 million in recent fiscal years, as a potential source to pay for increased game fees.

The endowment has received a significant amount of criticism from some NCHSAA member schools, particularly at the smaller 1-A and 2-A levels where some athletics and administrative officials have questioned why the NCHSAA doesn't provide additional funds to help pay for uniforms, equipment, field and venue upgrades.

During the 2021 legislative debate, some NCHSAA schools were lukewarm at best about adding to their financial challenges by raising referee fees.

"We acknowledge the financial stress on schools who pay officials, but schools have other avenues to make up this money while officials do not," according to the report.

"The alternative of no, or a delayed increase, will make this issue more profound."

Poor sportsmanship

Poor sportsmanship from fans — foremost parents — coaches and players is cited as a key detriment to retention for younger and older officials alike.

According to the survey, 63% of respondents said that poor sportsmanship would be the top factor in exiting high school officiating, while 51% say the top factor would be "the pay is not what it should be."

"Young people do not want to officiate because of the abuse," according to the report.

One potential solution is to ban teams from postseason play if five or more fans are ejected during the regular season.

The subcommittee cited how the Texas Association of Sports Officials "is considering pulling officiating services from schools that cannot control poor sportsmanship."

"While we understand that school personnel are managing many things during any contest, administrators proactively dealing with any fans who verbally abuse or show extreme behavior toward officials on or off the court/field should be ejected from the venue immediately."

"This 'do we have your attention now" move is good."

In the report's conclusion, the subcommittee said "we strongly recommend finding these resources to accomplish these items because, regardless of the decision to act on any of these findings, there ultimately will be some kind of cost to the NCHSAA officiating program and its members.

"Either way, there's a price to pay."