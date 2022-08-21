Taking charge: NC electric vehicles on the rise

North Carolina drivers are gradually choosing to plug in rather than fill up.
An additional 18,500 electric and hybrid vehicles hit the state’s roads in the first half of 2022 while the number of fully fuel-powered cars, trucks and buses declined, according to a review of monthly reports from the N.C. Department of Transportation.
Standard hybrids experienced the biggest overall gains among all vehicles with an increase of nearly 11,000 registrations from January through June, topping out at 161,000 overall.
The data show a rise of nearly 7,600 electric vehicles — including more than 1,900 plugin hybrids — over the same period.
There were almost 7,800 fewer traditional gas vehicles registered in June than in January, although the decline was nearly offset by 6,400 diesels.
Triad drivers ditched their fully fuel-powered vehicles at a higher rate than the state as a whole. Forsyth County added 789 hybrid registrations, 181 EVs and 239 diesels in the first half of the year while gas vehicles declined by nearly 1,200. Guilford added 363 hybrids and 369 EVs. Diesels fell by 322 and gas vehicles plummeted by nearly 3,400 when comparing January to June.
In terms of growth rate across the state, electric vehicles accelerated more than hybrids. EV registrations climbed 17% while hybrids increased nearly 7% in the first six months of the year.
‘Pent-up demand’
Electric vehicle manufacturers achieved the gains despite potential roadblocks, noted Matt Abele, director of marketing and communications at the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association.
“From what we’ve seen, availability has still been a challenge as the supply chain catches up from pandemic-related constraints, while at the same time there has been significant pent-up demand for electric vehicles from drivers across the state,” Abele said. “It’s important to note that as supply chains begin to catch back up, and as the recent $7,500 EV tax credit passed under the Inflation Reduction Act kicks into effect, we wholly anticipate that EV registrations will continue to grow in market share.”
The credit, part of the spending package signed by President Joe Biden Tuesday, applies only to electric vehicles assembled in the U.S. The U.S. Department of Energy released a preliminary list of more than 30 EVs eligible for the credit.
Those financial incentives and a widening selection of EVs will continue to drive demand, predicted Stan Cross, electric transportation policy director at the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, who called North Carolina’s registration trends “inspiring.”
“Expect full battery electric vehicles to dominate the market over the coming years,” Cross said.
Just getting started
Despite this year’s gains, North Carolina’s shift from combustion engines is still in first gear.
Gas-powered models still make up 92% of the state’s 8.6 million active registrations, according to NCDOT.
For all of North Carolina, a total of 44,628 EVs — including plug-in hybrids — were registered as of June.
That leaves a long road to Gov. Roy Cooper’s goal of 1.25 million “zero emission” registrations in the state by 2030.
For now, the Triangle is largely driving the state’s gradual gains.
About 19 of every 1,000 active registrations in Orange County now are for electric vehicles or plugin hybrids, followed by Wake (13 per 1,000), and Durham and Chatham counties (both at 12 per 1,000).
Buncombe County, which includes Asheville, is fifth with 10 EVs per 1,000 vehicles, just ahead of Mecklenburg’s nine per 10,000.
Experts note that the Triangle and Charlotte region have a clear advantage in electric vehicle sales because they are home to the state’s two Tesla dealerships.
Triad counties continue to lag behind the state average of 5.2 EVs per 1,000 registrations. As of June, fewer than five of every 1,000 registered vehicles in Guilford were EVs, which placed the county 15th in North Carolina.
Forsyth, with four per 1,000, had North Carolina’s 18th highest EV concentration.
Who gets the credit?
Here are the electric vehicles expected to be eligible for $7,500 tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act:
2022 models
Audi Q5
BMW 330e
BMW X5
Chevrolet Bolt EUV
Chevrolet Bolt EV
Chrysler Pacifica PHEV
Ford Escape PHEV
Ford F Series
Ford Mustang MACH E
Ford Transit Van
GMC Hummer Pickup
GMC Hummer SUV
Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV
Jeep Wrangler PHEV
Lincoln Aviator PHEV
Lincoln Corsair Plug-in
Lucid Air
Nissan Leaf
Rivian EDV
Rivian R1S
Rivian R1T
Tesla Model 3
Tesla Model S
Tesla Model X
Tesla Model Y
Volvo S60
2023 models
BMW 330e
Bolt EV
Cadillac Lyriq
Mercedes EQS SUV
Nissan Leaf
5 electric SUVs for almost any budget
Chevrolet Bolt EUV
The Bolt EUV is the crossover version of the Bolt EV hatchback. Thanks to a big price cut for the 2023 model year — and for 2022, via a bonus cash incentive — it will be the most affordable electric crossover SUV on the market. The Bolt EUV’s low price doesn’t mean it has a shorter driving range or cut-rate interior. The Bolt EUV has a solid EPA-estimated driving range, and it could likely drive farther as its hatchback counterpart did in Edmunds’ real-world range testing.
Inside, you’ll enjoy the Bolt EUV’s large touchscreen, digital instrument panel, impressive available tech like the Super Cruise hands-free driving assist system, and features including heated and ventilated front seats. It’s also roomy for passengers. Cargo room is lacking compared to rivals, however.
Starting price: $34,495, or $28,195 after Chevrolet’s bonus cash incentive
EPA-estimated driving range: 247 miles
Hyundai Ioniq 5
The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s latest electric SUV. It sports a cool retro-yet-futuristic-looking design and provides nearly as much passenger room as the Hyundai Tucson. The Ioniq 5′s larger battery pack offers a solid driving range, but it’s a little less than its competitor, the Mustang Mach-E Extended Range, has. However, the Ioniq 5 boasts the quickest potential charging speed on this list when using an appropriate DC fast charger.
Overall comfort is excellent, and the Ioniq 5 is easy to drive. It’s also as quick as a Tesla Model Y Long Range. Cargo space, though, is average and the front trunk is very small. Inside, you’ll find ample tech. The Ioniq 5 even has the ability to power small household appliances and electronics with its battery.
Starting price: $41,245
EPA-estimated driving range: 220-303 miles
Kia Niro EV
The Niro EV is another lower-priced electric SUV. It comes loaded with many standard features, including advanced driver aids such as a navigation-based adaptive cruise control system. It also provides plenty of real-world driving range; it went 285 miles on a full charge in Edmunds’ testing.
There’s a lot to like about the Niro EV besides its many features. It has quick acceleration and a smooth ride quality and offers plenty of space for passengers. Its styling is a bit conservative, though some might prefer that. However, the Niro’s interior doesn’t quite have the wow factor expected of a vehicle in this price range.
Starting price: $41,285
EPA-estimated driving range: 239 miles
Ford Mustang Mach-E
The Mustang Mach-E is one of Edmunds’ highest-rated electric SUVs. It’s about the size of an Escape and is offered in many variants from a base standard-range model to a high-performance GT. Driving ranges vary, but most are pretty impressive, especially when you consider that all the Mach-Es Edmunds tested surpassed their EPA estimates.
The Mach-E isn’t as visceral to drive as a true Mustang GT coupe, but it handles well and offers quick acceleration. However, if you were contemplating the GT trim, know that it only delivers peak power in 5-second increments. The Mach-E comes standard with many tech features, including a large 15.5-inch touchscreen and a suite of advanced driver aids.
Starting price: $44,995
EPA-estimated driving range: 224-314 miles
BMW iX
Hoping to get something that’s truly luxurious? While its front-end styling might be polarizing, the BMW iX will otherwise easily satisfy. The initial xDrive50 model for 2022 is impressively powerful, and a more powerful M60 is on the way for 2023. The iX has a long EPA-estimated driving range, and it easily beat that figure in Edmunds’ testing, going 377 miles.
The iX is about the size of an X5 but is more comfortable and engaging to drive. Its lavish interior looks like nothing else on the market and offers BMW’s latest iDrive operating system. It’s not as quick as a Tesla Model X, but it offers a more refined driving experience. The iX is Edmunds’ highest-ranked electric SUV currently.
Starting price: $84,195
EPA-estimated driving range: 305-324 miles