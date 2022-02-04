Tanker truck carrying ethanol overturns Friday morning in Davidson County, authorities say

A tanker truck carrying ethanol ran off the road, hit a tree and overturned Friday morning on Young Road in Davidson County, according to a spokesman for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
The 65-year-old driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the accident, which happened at appoximately 7:30 a.m., Trooper Ned Moultrie said by telephone Friday morning.
The crash caused a small leak of ethanol and a HAZMAT team from Greensboro was on scene, Moultrie said. It wasn't immediately known how much ethanol was involved in the leak.
The crash closed both directions of Young Road (State Road 2257) in Davidson County at Mile Marker 2 to 2.1, according to state transportation officials. Motorists are being detoured around the scene.