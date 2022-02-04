 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tanker truck carrying ethanol overturns Friday morning in Davidson County, authorities say
0 Comments
top story

Tanker truck carrying ethanol overturns Friday morning in Davidson County, authorities say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
N.C. Highway Patrol cruiser

File photo

 Courtesy of the N.C. Highway Patrol

A tanker truck carrying ethanol ran off the road, hit a tree and overturned Friday morning on Young Road in Davidson County, according to a spokesman for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The 65-year-old driver of the truck suffered minor injuries in the accident, which happened at appoximately 7:30 a.m., Trooper Ned Moultrie said by telephone Friday morning.

The crash caused a small leak of ethanol and a HAZMAT team from Greensboro was on scene, Moultrie said. It wasn't immediately known how much ethanol was involved in the leak.

The crash closed both directions of Young Road (State Road 2257) in Davidson County at Mile Marker 2 to 2.1, according to state transportation officials. Motorists are being detoured around the scene.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A giant meteor explosion may have led to the demise of one of America's indigenous cultures

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.
Crime

Mother: Deputies in Davidson County should be charged in my son’s death. Lawsuit: Man was a hostage in stolen car.

On the morning her son died, Donna Faye Kiger got up early to fix her son lunch for his first day at work. It would be hours before she found out that Davidson County sheriff's deputies had killed him after a chase that covered three counties. Her son, John Mark Hendrick, was the passenger in the car. The driver now faces murder charges and the officers have been cleared of wrongdoing. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert