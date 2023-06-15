A financial plan that will rehabilitate a 100-unit apartment complex where senior citizens live has gotten approval from state regulators, the Winston-Salem City Council and the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem.

The state's Local Government Commission approved the issuance of $13.1 million in tax-free revenue bonds that will be used to finance the purchase and renovation of Winston Summit, a 100-unit apartment at 137 Columbine Drive that provides subsidized housing for seniors and the disabled.

The bonds will be issued by HAWS for the benefit of Winston Summit LP, a partnership based in Seattle, under an established procedure that allows the housing authority to do so as an inducement for private companies to develop or maintain housing.

HAWs will not have any ownership of the apartments under the arrangement, nor will it or the city be responsible for any debt in association with the project.

"This is a conduit to make the bonds tax-exempt, that is all," Kevin Cheshire, the chief executive and executive director of HAWS, told members of the Winston-Salem City Council's Finance Committee in April. "It is a way to facilitate the development of new affordable housing and the preservation of existing housing, without us having to do it ourselves."

Cheshire explained that the bonds will be bought in the private sector by investors who will be paid off by the developer.

The apartments are currently owned by Winston Affordable Housing LLC and managed by Ambling Property Investments.

According to the Winston Summit website, monthly rent is based on 30% of gross adjusted income.

The head of household, co-head or spouse must be at least age 62, or at least 18 years old and disabled in order to qualify to live at this property. The waiting list varies from property to property and can range from 6 months to 2 years.

Ambling said on its website that it serves as both an owner-operator firm and a third-party management firm that provides property operations, project rehab oversight and financial services and reporting.

The current Ambling portfolio consists of 5,345 affordable and conventional units totaling 50 properties in six states, representing five owners and 250 employees.

No information was available on the timetable for the renovations or how that will affect residents.

During discussion of the proposal on the city's Finance Committee, North Ward Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem D.D. Adams said the Winston Summit Apartments were long known as a desirable place to live "because they were so well kept."

"We have to build housing. We have to preserve housing," Adams said.

Other Triad projects

The Local Government Commission also approved the following financial projects.

The town of Kernersville will receive $4.5 million toward an installment purchase to expand and renovate its Beeson Crossroads Fire Department facility.

The expansion adds a second crew to broaden coverage capacity amid economic growth in the area.

In June 2022, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department and the Beeson Crossroads Fire and Rescue Department began sharing the same fire station at 1105 Old Salem Road.

The station has been renamed Beeson Crossroads Fire Rescue/Kernersville Fire Rescue, Station 26/Engine 44.

The fire station, officials said, would have to undergo renovation. The town has budgeted $3.1 million for the renovations and expects them to be complete in spring 2024.

Elon University was approved for $37.5 million in revenue bonds to design, build and equip East Neighborhood Commons for additional residential, housing administration and community gathering space.

Included will be expansion and renovation of the Gerald Francis Center.

Asheboro Housing Authority was approved for $10.8 million in revenue bonds to be loaned to Asheboro Summit to acquire and rehabilitate the 101-unit, multifamily housing development known as Asheboro Summit Apartments.