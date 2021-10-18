Te’Ore Terry was shot to death on Valentine's Day. His mother is asking for the community's help to solve the crime

Velma Terry is frustrated.
It shows both through the tone of her voice — in an accent distinctive to her native Boston — and in her words. They’re direct and unsparing.
And in the eight months since her 35-year-old son was found shot to death in a parking lot, Terry, a longtime community activist known for pushing greater parental engagement with their kids and working to alleviate the daily struggles faced by single moms, has found herself repeating her message to whomever will listen.
“Somebody murdered my child, but it’s like they’re invisible,” she said. “His assailant, the person who murdered him, is out there walking around among us.”
Someone knows
Te’Ore Eugene Terry, the third oldest of Terry’s seven children, died Feb. 14.
He’d been shot. Police found him about 8 a.m. that Sunday morning, Valentine’s Day, in a parking lot at 615 Coliseum Drive.
Te’Ore Terry, you may recall, was something of a fixture downtown. He worked as a shift manager at CVS for 10 years, a gregarious near constant presence quick with a smile, a kind word and a standing offer to help anyway he could.
“He was a good guy,” Velma Terry said. “A wonderful son, big brother, uncle and nephew. He made sure he was connected to everybody in his family.”
Of course a mother would feel that way about her son. Any parent would. But in this particular case, a slew of people who work, live in or travel through downtown stood to speak for him, too.
A portrait of him was commissioned and hung in the store, a few feet from where he unfailing greeted customers.
“When you met him, you just immediately loved him,” said Susie Pollock, an organizer of a GoFundMe drive that resulted in the portrait by local artist Kim Thore.
The weekend that Te’Ore Terry was killed, two other men died from gunshots, too. It was a particularly brutal weekend in a year marred by senseless killing and maimings.
Police were quick to say that the killings were not related, but haven’t offered much since other than occasional pleas for help from the public that largely fall on deaf and indifferent ears.
And that’s the part that’s eating away at Velma Terry, the casual “Meh” shrug of the shoulders.
“Somebody out there knows something and for whatever reason, they’re not saying anything,” she said. “I’m saying to survivors and to the community, we need to wake up. Stop being scared. Speak up.”
Compounding her frustration is the fact that Velma Terry, a recovered addict herself, has poured countless hours and energy into such groups as the Emotional Emancipation Circle and D.I.V.A.S (Dreams Initiating Virtuous Alternative Solutions, that are dedicated to helping parents — single moms with limited resources in particular — deal with such interconnected issues as child care, education, jobs, transportation, health care and food deserts.
The fact that so far no one from the communities she’s served has stepped forward with information that might lead police to her son’s killer hurts.
“I’ve been out being an advocate for Rolling Hills, Cleveland Avenue, Piedmont Circle and high-crime areas for 20 years,” she said. “And here I am, my son is gunned down and murdered.
“You would think — I thought — that someone would speak up on my behalf. And nobody has spoken for me.”
Not her way
It’d be easy in Velma Terry’s position to let the frustration win. Nobody would blame her if she’d throw her hands up and hide behind a wall of grief.
But that’s not her way. Not now. Not ever.
She’s organized anti-gun violence demonstrations — she prefers to call them “Love RalliesFestivals” to direct attention and support toward the survivors left behind — and will talk to anyone with a few free minutes about the importance of community engagement with police.
All the while, without fail on the 14th of every month since Te’Ore’s killing, Velma Terry and her family release balloons in his memory.
“I’m out here everyday doing what God asked me to, to serve,” she said. “I’m still out working in the community. … I didn’t turn my back. I’m still here.
“Am I crazy?”
No. Not at all. Velma Terry is a mother still mourning an irreparable loss. She’s channeling her grief — and her anger — into redoubling efforts to make a difference so that someone else won’t one day walk the same path she’s followed these eight months.
“I hate that I’m going to say it, but I am. It ain’t no fun when the rabbit has the gun,” she said, referring to a cycle of shootings. “It won’t be fun if that happened to whoever (killed Te’Ore.)”
It costs nothing to call cops; it can be done anonymously if need be. It just takes courage and a conviction that change can happen.
“Some of these parents of the young men out there carrying the guns, doing the shooting and killing, they know. They know the ones out there doing it,” Velma Terry said. “And my son’s murder goes unnoticed.”
See something, say something. It sounds so easy, and yet seems so hard.
