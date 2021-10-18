Te’Ore Terry was shot to death on Valentine's Day. His mother is asking for the community's help to solve the crime

Of course a mother would feel that way about her son. Any parent would. But in this particular case, a slew of people who work, live in or travel through downtown stood to speak for him, too.

A portrait of him was commissioned and hung in the store, a few feet from where he unfailing greeted customers.

“When you met him, you just immediately loved him,” said Susie Pollock, an organizer of a GoFundMe drive that resulted in the portrait by local artist Kim Thore.

The weekend that Te’Ore Terry was killed, two other men died from gunshots, too. It was a particularly brutal weekend in a year marred by senseless killing and maimings.

Police were quick to say that the killings were not related, but haven’t offered much since other than occasional pleas for help from the public that largely fall on deaf and indifferent ears.

And that’s the part that’s eating away at Velma Terry, the casual “Meh” shrug of the shoulders.

“Somebody out there knows something and for whatever reason, they’re not saying anything,” she said. “I’m saying to survivors and to the community, we need to wake up. Stop being scared. Speak up.”