Teacher takes route less traveled to good works. Bike riding pastime turns into fundraiser for 112-year-old grist mill, rural food pantry.

WESTFIELD — Barry Stevenson rolled up to the edge of a knee-deep creek just over the state line in southern Virginia.

He peered in, considering his options. The water, as per usual in mid-October, was clear, moving swiftly and cold. Very cold.

Stevenson, a (mostly) mild-mannered teacher at Reagan High, was in the midst of a meandering bike ride traversing the foothills in preparation for a grueling 5-hour bike ride/fundraiser across remote dirt and gravel roads that he hosts each year in Stokes and Patrick County, Va.

Much to the amusement of porch-sitting vacationers in a nearby cabin, others in the group chose to cross the water via a low-slung, swinging bridge with a considerable amount of bounce in it.

Stevenson, however, opted to plunge right in.

Which is how he wound up creating a unique fundraiser to help preserve a 112-year-old grist mill and raise money for the Northern Stokes Food Pantry.

“Here goes nothing,” he muttered.

Seeing opportunity

Stevenson started the fundraiser, which he calls the Handy Mountain Breakdown, five years ago.

After seeing (and learning) about Jessup Mill, built in 1910 by three families on the banks of the Dan River near Westfield, he decided this was the place to stage his fundraiser.

The Handy Mountain Breakdown began innocently enough with a couple friends who enjoyed nothing more than taking off down remote, lightly traveled roads for hours on end with not much more than a map and an enduring faith in their ability to read it.

They’d raised money to help build trails at Moore’s Springs on the backside of Hanging Rock State Park. And Stevenson, who had started his teaching career in Stokes County, realized there was an opportunity to expand.

Like many other educators, he had formed a bond with his students — in particular rural kids whose families struggled economically. He taught history, and had developed an affinity for area mills, water-powered structures that helped subsistence farmers survive.

From there, it was a short leap to raising money for the Food Pantry and staging his efforts at Jessup Mill.

“That first one was nothing formal,” Stevenson said. “It was almost the last minute with maybe 15 people. I wasn’t sure if people would like the same rides I did.”

It turned out that they did.

The Handy Mountain Breakdown has grown from a small event where Stevenson and his wife cooked all the food for a post-fundraiser meal into an overnight festival featuring a food truck, live music and a bonfire.

“I liked the idea of starting from the mill,” Stevenson said. “I’d met the owner, who purchased it when it was in really bad shape, on the verge of falling down. He’d gradually restored it — they have educational programming, events, kayaking, fishing and tubing there now — and asked him if we could have it there. He said, ‘Bring it on.’”

Union Mill, as it was first called, was built in 1910 to serve three small rural communities in the area. The Jessup family, a common surname in Stokes County, ran it, grinding corn, wheat and rye using roller mills powered by a turbine.

The name changed to Jessup’s Mill during World War II. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.

‘Hugely beneficial’

As much as sharing the story of the mill appealed to a history teacher, doing his part to help an underserved and somewhat forgotten population mattered more.

“I learned a lot about rural issues when I taught (in Stokes County) and about what some people are up against, being far away from job opportunities,” he said. “Sometimes rural poverty doesn’t get as much attention as it should.”

At first, convincing the Food Pantry that he could pull it off took some effort.

“They kind of looked at me like, ‘Who is this guy?’ They weren’t sure what to expect or what it might look like.”

Now, though, the organization happily supplies volunteers to work in rest stops and help with parking scores of trucks and SUVs carrying participants from as far away as Charlotte.

“What Barry raises with his (ride) and the canned goods he collects is hugely beneficial to us,” said Kathryn Converse, the pantry’s executive director.

Marrying an out-of-the-mainstream hobby — nearly getting lost on lightly traveled back roads — with a desire to help others appealed to a growing swath of Stevenson’s friends and fellow enthusiasts as well.

Even if they’re not quite sure at times where he’s leading them.

Like, say, on one of Stevenson’s backcountry adventures which could lead to a lesser of two evils choice: walking across a narrow, unsteady bridge or potentially taking a sudden, unplanned swim.

“He called it a ‘feature’ but didn’t specify what it was,” said Tommy Wofford, a fellow rider who chose the rollicking walk clinging to guy wire cable. “I assumed it would be a water crossing, but who would have dreamed of that bridge?”

Despite that experience — or perhaps because of it — Wofford was one of nearly 90 riders who happily plunked down an entry fee to get a spot in Saturday’s Handy Mountain Breakdown.

“This is the fourth time I’ve done it and I don’t repeat things I don’t enjoy,” Wofford said. “It’s a spectacular ride. It reminds me of being in an Imax movie when you immerse yourself in nature and the experience. I would never have seen (Jessup Mill) without Barry and a gravel bike.”

336-727-7481