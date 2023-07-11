The scene described by William Royston, the city’s director of Recreation and Parks, is the stuff of nightmares.

A city employee, out for some early morning exercise on the Muddy Creek Greenway two years ago, happened upon a horrifying sight: a woman who’d ended her own life.

The city worker did everything right. She called 911, stayed on the line and directed first-responders to her location as best she could.

But without precise GPS-aided mapping and corresponding address points, Royston recalled, emergency personnel grew frustrated. They couldn’t respond as quickly as they’d grown accustomed to.

Access points on greenways are spread out, and a cell-phone signal might have shown a street address of the nearest house. But that might have been at the end of a cul-de-sac, on the opposite side of the creek, down a steep embankment or blocked by dense foliage.

It took close to a half-hour to reach the woman.

“The greenway is 6, 7 miles long,” Royston said. “It runs from Jameson Park and basically connects Country Club to Robinhood.”

But in the wake of tragedy, an idea was born: use smart people and existing technology — without costing taxpayers any additional money — to precisely map city and county parks to avoid similar scenarios.

Without a unique address, “the EMS system didn’t know exactly where people were,” Royston said. “People would say ‘We’re on the greenway’ this far but they didn’t know exactly. The (emergency) system showed one thing but the caller said another.”

Something better

A large screen similar to ones that dominate many American living rooms hangs on the wall in Royston’s office.

It’s not tuned to 24-hour cable news, however.

It’s an enlarged computer screen upon which workers in the department can click through any number of high-tech advances including tracking the number of crimes reported in the city’s parks, how bond money approved by voters has been spent and the status of work orders submitted to supervisors through cell phones.

But on a recent sultry summer morning, Royston was using the screen to demonstrate how something very good emerged from trauma.

Perhaps as a way to process what she’d experienced, the city worker who had discovered the woman’s body mentioned it to a colleague.

A conversation about what could have been done better ensued; GPS and computer-assisted mapping had made the world a small, more navigable place.

“Why don’t we have something better?” Royston said.

Beginning in 2021, a city employee named Josh Billings visited every park, greenway and path in the 82-park system to begin the time-consuming work of plotting data points.

That led him to conversations with Map Forsyth, the City-County geographic information department, and emergency services. A partnership was formed.

“It was just something I was interested in doing,” Billings said.

He initially had gone to school with the idea of a career in parks and recreation, but a real-world job in a small town led him back to college to learn computer programming and information services.

After some 600 data points were gathered and plotted, the parks, trails and open spaces had their own precise locations on maps even without a physical structure present nearby.

“Josh built all that from scratch,” Royston said.

Harnessing technology

Computer-assisted design programs use cell-phone signals to plot address points every 1/10 of a mile on greenways.

“We don’t have to litter the greenways with a lot of signs,” Royston said. “It works without signs. That’s the beauty of it. A lot of municipalities don’t have this. We built ours from the ground up.”

Programmers, Royston said, have also been to take the system farther by showing the best access points, the most direct routes and identifying the closest first responder.

When it went live over the winter, Winston-Salem became the first city in the state to have that capability. Others have trails and open spaces mapped out but can’t yet identify the nearest police officer or EMT and show the fastest way to provide help.

And once they got rolling, empowered employees started exploring all sorts of different applications unimaginable a few years ago.

Information collected from city police is used in youth violence prevention programs. The locations of memory trees and memorial gardens have been logged. “Every memory tree, the person’s name and who it’s dedicated to,” Royston said.

The days of parks and rec employees simply rolling out balls and lining softball fields are long over.

For now, the focus on technological advancement is on the addressing system now in place on the 25-miles of city greenways and large open spaces in its parks.

Even far-flung corners of Hanes and Quarry Park have address points.

Members of the City Council’s public-safety committee took in a presentation in March and word is starting to spread about improvements.

“It just makes the whole community safer when minutes matter,” Royston said.