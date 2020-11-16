Teen convicted in Hanes Mall shooting. He was being bullied because he refused to join a gang, his attorney says in court

Banos-Salazar was seen running from the scene. Witnesses later told Winston-Salem police that a group of young men had been following Banos-Salazar around Hanes Mall before the shooting, Bosques said.

Bosques said investigators talked to Banos-Salazar's mother, who told them that she knew her son had a gun and that he had been threatened.

Avila told investigators that he knew Banos-Salazar and that the two had been friends. He told investigators that they were no longer friends but was vague about the reasons why, Bosques said.

Avila denied he was in a gang, but Winston-Salem police had evidence that he had been associated with a gang.

Church said in court that Avila had tried to persuade Banos-Salazar to join a gang, and when Banos-Salazar refused, Avila became upset. That led to the end of their friendship and the beginning of Avila and others bullying Banos-Salazar, she said in court.

A group of young men chased Banos-Salazar while brandishing knives, she said. That prompted Banos-Salazar's parents to get their son a gun to protect himself, she said.

She said Banos-Salazar was terrified. Hall said in court that this was not just bullying.

"This is gang intimidation," he said.