Teen missing from Winston-Salem has been found, sheriff's office says

Update: Anson Dean Becker, 15, has been located, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page. The teen was reported missing and had last been seen shoeless on Robinhood Road.

A teenager missing from Winston-Salem was last seen shoeless on Robinhood Road, authorities said.

Anson Dean Becker, 15, was on foot in Winston-Salem near the 4000 block of Robinhood Road, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook account Monday morning.

He is a white male with blue eyes and brown hair. The teen is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He was wearing black athletic shorts, no shirt and no shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 336-727-2112.