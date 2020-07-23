Kimani Malik Harris

Winston-Salem police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing teenager, authorities said.

Kimani Malik Harris, 15, was last seen walking from 1590 Hope Lane, police said. 

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Harris, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, the center said in a statement.

Harris, a black male, was wearing a black T-shirt, red basketball shorts and black Nike shoes when he was last seen, police said.

Harris stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Harris can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

