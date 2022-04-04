 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen missing in Winston-Salem

Dakota Wayne Trent

Trent

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old who is a runaway from where he was last seen in the 1200 block of Arbor Road, officials said.

Dakota Wayne Trent, 14, was described as a light-skinned black male standing 5' 9" and weighing 215 pounds. He has short black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, a blue jacket, blue jeans and orange shoes. He is believed to have a cognitive impairment.

Trent was last seen about 4 p.m. Monday. Police said anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

