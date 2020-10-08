Teen on bicycle hit by pickup truck in Davie County

A teen on a bicycle was hit by a pickup truck in Davie County on Thursday afternoon, according to the highway patrol.

Around 2:45 p.m., a pickup truck pulling a trailer was headed west on Sheffield Road near Turkey Foot Road when a teen on a bicycle crossed onto Sheffield Road from a private drive and was hit.

The teen was airlifted to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem. There is no word on their condition.

Troopers said the teen was not wearing a helmet when they were hit.