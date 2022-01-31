Teen saves his young sisters from burning mobile home in Lexington

An 18-year-old said he rescued two of his younger sisters from a burning mobile home, and told firefighters about an infant third sister he and his mother were unable to get to in a Saturday fire on Estates Drive just outside Lexington, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.

Alexis Chavez told the television station that he was inside the mobile home on Estates Drive when his mom banged on the door to let him know about a fire that was spreading rapidly inside the home.

As 18-year-old Chavez ran from the home, he saw smoke and flames blocking the doorway, but knew his three younger sisters — a seven-year-old, a one-year-old and a months-old baby — were still inside.

Chavez said he hesitated for just a moment, then put on a hoodie and ran inside to get the girls out, WGHP reported. He told a reporter that all that mattered was getting his younger sisters out safely, and that he didn't let the wall of flames stop him.

Chavez said he couldn't see the girls, but could hear them. One of his socks caught fire as he brought out the two older girls and handed them to their mother.