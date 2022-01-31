Teen saves his young sisters from burning mobile home in Lexington

An 18-year-old said he rescued two of his younger sisters from a burning mobile home, and told firefighters about an infant third sister he and his mother were unable to get to in a Saturday fire on Estates Drive just outside Lexington, according to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal.
Alexis Chavez told the television station that he was inside the mobile home on Estates Drive when his mom banged on the door to let him know about a fire that was spreading rapidly inside the home.
As 18-year-old Chavez ran from the home, he saw smoke and flames blocking the doorway, but knew his three younger sisters — a seven-year-old, a one-year-old and a months-old baby — were still inside.
Chavez said he hesitated for just a moment, then put on a hoodie and ran inside to get the girls out, WGHP reported. He told a reporter that all that mattered was getting his younger sisters out safely, and that he didn't let the wall of flames stop him.
Chavez said he couldn't see the girls, but could hear them. One of his socks caught fire as he brought out the two older girls and handed them to their mother.
A niece of the girls' mother said on the GoFundMe page that she started for the family that once Chavez and his mother had the two girls away from the fire, they went to the opposite side of the mobile home to where the baby .
Chavez told WGHP that his mother tried to open the door to that part of the mobile home but was forced from the entrance by the flames.
A neighbor used a stick to break out a window, and black smoke poured out, WGHP reported.
A firefighter who had arrived went through the broken window and crawled on the floor toward the sound of the crying baby.
"The bedroom door was closed which kept a lot of the heat out of that room,” Zack Sears, the chief of the West Lexington Fire and Rescue Department, told WGHP. "One thing that was in the infant’s favor was the fact that it was in a pack-and-play which was very low to the ground. That’s the best place you want to be in a situation where a room is filling with smoke."
Chavez's mother and sisters were treated for burns but were expected to be okay. Ramirez said that the two children taken out first experienced severe burns on their hands and chests, and that one of the children will need plastic surgery to repair a third-degree burn on one of her hands.
Ramirez said on her GoFundMe page that the money raised will help her aunt Eneyda and the rest of the family who lives in the mobile home. The GoFundMe page is called "For Eneyda & Her Family (House Fire)".
Ramirez describes the fire as starting from a space heater. She said the baby was treated by paramedics on the scene and will be well.
The Red Cross is helping the family find a place to stay.
WGHP said one of the neighbors is taking physical donations for the family, which can include clothes and baby supplies. Donations can be dropped off at 4 Estates Drive in Lexington. The mother wears medium tops, bottoms size 11-15 and shoes size 7. The 18-year-old son wears medium tops, bottoms size 28 and shoes size 11 1/2. The family is also seeking clothing donations for the two older girls and the newborn. Diapers of any size will be appreciated, the family said.
Chavez told WGHP that he’s grateful to see the community pitching in to help, and asked for prayers.
“I’m just glad people are coming to help, volunteering to help and donate the things and food and formulas,” he said. “I’m just glad people are coming to help."
336-727-7369