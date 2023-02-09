A Winston-Salem teenager was shot and killed Wednesday in Clemmons, authorities said.

Jhamari Jaquel Hall, 16, of Winston-Salem was found dead with gunshot wounds by Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to a report of gunfire shortly after 10 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Western Villa Drive. The sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting.

Hall’s death is the first homicide in Forsyth County so far this year outside Winston-Salem and Kernersville, compared to one homicide during the same period in 2022 in that area, the sheriff’s office said.

Details on the shooting were limited on Thursday.

Hall was a 10th-grader at Parkland High School, said Chris Runge, a spokesman for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

"(The) Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is deeply saddened to learn of the death of a student," Runge said. "Our thoughts go out to the family, our students and staff members."

The school district is providing counselors and its crisis team is at the school this week to support students and staff as needed, Runge said.

"(The) Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will always support our families and students with whatever resources are needed in times of crisis," Runge said.

Forsyth Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. issued a statement about Hall’s death.

“Again, our hearts are heavy,” Kimbrough said. “We lost yet another child to gun violence.

“Another family’s hearts are broken, and our community is torn further apart,” Kimbrough said. “We as a community — Black, white and brown — must come to the realization that enough is truly enough.

“Our children are wondering what is going on, and they are looking to adults for the answers,” Kimbrough said. “We can no longer accept this behavior.”

Kimbrough said he’s asked the community “as a whole to do your part to stop the violence, to end the heartache. We must choose to become our brothers’ keepers, so we can stop being their pallbearers.”

Kimbrough was among the local leaders who attended a gun violence community briefing Tuesday night at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem.

The sheriff’s office is working to reduce violent crime in the city and county, Kimbrough said. Local officials and community leaders must address social issues to reduce crime, he said.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-920-8477 allows people to text information, photos and videos to the sheriff’s office.