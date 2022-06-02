Teenager reported missing in Mocksville

The Davie County Sherriff's Office is searching for Alexis Lucas, a 15-year-old reported missing from the U.S. 64 West area of Mocksville, between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. Thursday.
She was last seen with a black backpack, but officials are unsure of her clothing at the time.
She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches and 140 pounds.
She may be in the surrounding areas of Statesville or Winston-Salem.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sherriff's Office at 336-751-6238 or Sgt. H. Whittington with the Criminal Investigations Division at 336-936-2910.