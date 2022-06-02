 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Teenager reported missing in Mocksville

  • Updated
  • 0
Alexis Lucas

Lucas

 Davie County Sheriff Office

The Davie County Sherriff's Office is searching for Alexis Lucas, a 15-year-old reported missing from the U.S. 64 West area of Mocksville, between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. Thursday.

She was last seen with a black backpack, but officials are unsure of her clothing at the time.

She is approximately 5 feet 4 inches and 140 pounds. 

She may be in the surrounding areas of Statesville or Winston-Salem.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Sherriff's Office at 336-751-6238 or Sgt. H. Whittington with the Criminal Investigations Division at 336-936-2910.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Impaired driver gets maximum 8 years in prison for crash that killed 27-year-old in Winston-Salem

Impaired driver gets maximum 8 years in prison for crash that killed 27-year-old in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and other charges connected to a 2020 crash that killed a 27-year-old woman.

Rafael Marroquin, 41, was on trial last week in Forsyth Superior Court. He faced several charges, including second-degree murder. But the Forsyth County jury did not convict Marroquin of second-degree murder. The jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter, felony death by motor vehicle, misdemeanor hit-and-run and several other charges. 

He was sentenced to a minimum of six years, one month and a maximum of eight years, four months in prison. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan inflation crisis pushing many into poverty

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert