Teens on dirt bike critically injured in collision on Winston-Salem street

Two juveniles suffered critical injuries Sunday when the dirt bike they were riding on a city street collided with a vehicle, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police said that a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were operating the bike on Yarbrough Avenue when they collided with a vehicle traveling on Sunny Drive Northwest, WGHP/FOX 18, the Journal's newsgathering partner, reported.

The collision occurred just after noon, police said.

Both teens were in critical condition, one with life-threatening injuries, WGHP/Fox 18 reported. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

