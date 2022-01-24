Telemarketers, robocalls top list for NC consumer complaints in 2021

The biggest gripe among North Carolina consumers by far during 2021 was with telemarketers and robocalls, according to the N.C. Justice Department's list of top-10 complaints.
The department received 28,043 consumer complaints, of which telemarketing and robocalls represented 10,011, or 35.7%.
Telemarketing issues typically include unauthorized telemarketing scams, charitable solicitations and violations to the National Do Not Call Registry.
“Robocallers continue be a daily nuisance and a threat to our hard-earned money,” Attorney General Josh Stein said in a statement.
“I know how frustrating it is to get these calls and texts all the time. That’s why I’m leading the nationwide charge to partner with other attorneys general, federal agencies, and the phone companies to put in place technological solutions to stop robocalls and to go after robocallers who scam North Carolinians."
The next closest complaint categories were utilities at 1,949 complaints, or 6.9%, followed credit cards at 1,648, or 5.9%
In fact, there were more telemarketing and robocalls complaints that the next eight categories.
The rest of the top-10: motor vehicles at 1,363, or 4.9%; price gouging at 1,353, or 4.8%; elder fraud at 1,068, 3.9%; landlord-tenant disputes at 1,028, or 3.7%; home improvement at 861, or 3.1%; insurance at 616, or 2.2%; and professional services at 605, or 2.1%.
Motor vehicles complaints typically involve car rentals, buying or selling new or used cars, failures to disclose car damages, recreational vehicles and auto repair issues.
Elder fraud is defined as “scams that target vulnerable senior citizens, including sweetheart, IRS and grandparent scams.
Home improvement complaints typically address home improvement and repair, construction, and home and lawn care.
The department's Consumer Protection Division said it gained more than $2.1 billion in court judgments and settlements on behalf of North Carolinians, including money secured in agreements to hold accountable corporations that contributed to the opioid epidemic and addiction in North Carolina.
In addition, the department's Medicaid Investigations Division recovered more than $105 million in restitution and penalties related to Medicaid fraud cases.
